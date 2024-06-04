Baseball: Trio of JHS seniors named to All-18-4A first team

Jun. 4—Three recent graduates of Jacksonville High School, Hayden Thompson, third baseman; Coen Devillier, pitcher and Jayden Boyd, middle infielder, have been named to the All-18-4A baseball team as first team picks.

Devillier has signed with Catholic University of America (Washington, DC) while Boyd has inked with Dallas College-Eastfield in Mesquite.

Freshman-outfielder Landon Best was voted onto the circuit's second team, while freshman Giancarlo Rico was an honorable mention selection.

Fightin' Indian Baseball is coached by Branson Washburn.