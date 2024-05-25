Baseball: Torrey Pines 7, Rancho Bernardo 1

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Falcons and Broncos battle it out for the Open Division Title.

The Falcons open the scoring when Thomas Maher singles in Liam Moran – part of a 3 run third inning.

Torrey Pines starting pitcher Brendon Miller goes six innings, allowing only 1 run while striking out 6 as the Falcons win 7-1 to take the Open Division crown.

