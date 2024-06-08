Baseball: Timothee Ouellette leads St. Dom's past Greenville/Piscataquis in D South semifinal

Jun. 8—AUBURN — Nothing seemed to bother St. Dom's starting pitcher Timothee Ouellette on Saturday in the Saints' 6-0 win over Greenville/Piscataquis in the Class D South baseball semifinals.

The senior went 5 1/3 innings, striking out 11, allowing two hits and walking one to lead the top-seeded Saints (16-2) to their third straight Class D South regional final.

Ouellette said he's in a groove right now by putting the ball lower in the strike zone.

"It really has clicked this week, getting it down, and throwing strikes," Ouellette said.

St. Dom's will face either second-seeded Richmond (14-1) or third-seeded Searsport (10-6), who play their semifinal Monday, in the regional final Tuesday at St. Joseph's College in Standish.

The Saints supported Ouellette with early scoring.

Ashton Hammond led off the bottom of the first with a walk and later scored on a Ridge Dionne's one-out triple to right field.

"That felt so good. I caught a good barrel on that," Dionne said. "I was trying to put something in the outfield to get (Ashton) in, and it worked out pretty well."

St. Dom's coach Bob Blackman said the Saints are accustomed to hitting triples at home.

"He has hit a couple of bombs this year on this field," Blackman said, referring to Dionne. "I think between him and Timmy we have seven standup triples. He set the tone today, and once that happened ... their outfielders moved back. They were in no-man's land. That opened things up to fall in front of them, and we took advantage of that, too."

Dionne scored on a ground out to give St. Dom's a 2-0 lead.

Ouellette retired Greenville/Piscataquis in order in the top of the second with three strikeouts.

"They are probably not going to beat themselves, so you have to be aggressive," Greenville/Piscataquis coach Brian Gaw said. "You have to swing at strikes and try not to help them out."

St. Dom's Curtis Wheeler led off the bottom of the fifth with a single to center and scored with one out when Ryan Bussiere singled up the middle for a 3-0 lead.

Bussiere moved to third on a Hammond single. Ouellette grounded in a double play to end the inning with Greenville/Piscataquis getting Bussiere at home plate.

After a roughly 50-minute rain delay, Ouellette set down the Pirates in order with three more strikeouts in the third.

"I was like, 'Oh, we just had the momentum, and we go sit in the dugout for (about) an hour,' and all you are thinking about is how are we going to do when come back out," Ouellette said. "Being on the mound, I just went out there and I threw strikes and had success."

Dionne, St. Dom's catcher, added that Ouellette kept his arm loose with a good bullpen session during the delay.

The Saints had a two-out rally in the bottom of the inning when Riley Daigle doubled to left and Ben Dumais drove him in with a single to left.

Brady Gaw singled to start the fourth and reached second on an Ouellette throwing error during an attempt to pick off Gaw at first.

After a strikeout, Noah Kain popped out to Ouellette and Ouellette flipped the ball to second base for the double play after Brady Gaw didn't tag up.

"They are the most complete team we've seen all year long," Brian Gaw said. "They don't make many mistakes and they aren't going to beat themselves. They have solid pitching and they hit the ball, they can catch it and they can throw it. There is a reason they are the (two-time) defending champions."

Dionne walked to start the fifth, and after an Ethan Pelletier flyout, the thunder returned to force a 25-minute delay. When play resumed, Dumais notched another single to score Dionne and extend St. Dom's lead to 5-0.

"Last year I wasn't really a contributor on this team during the playoffs," Dumais said. "It feels good for me to be able to do that."

Ouellette struck out the first batter he faced in the top of the sixth before getting lifted. Dumais came in and got the next two batters to fly out.

"He seemed to get stronger actually," Blackman said of Ouellette. "That last inning he pitched, he was throwing hard. He seemed to get stronger as the game went on."

The Saints scored their final run in the sixth when Ouellette grounded out into a fielder's choice.

Blackman will have Ouellette, Dumais, and Hammond — who pitched the seventh — available for the D South final when the Saints attempt to earn their third consecutive state championship game berth.

"We needed to get him some work," Blackman said of Hammond. "The other day, he only threw 22 pitches, and today was like a bullpen session. He will be ready to roll come Tuesday."

