Baseball: Texas A&M to face Oregon in Bryan-College Station Super Regional

Jun. 5—COLLEGE STATION — The No. 3-ranked Texas A&M Aggies will host Oregon in the Bryan-College Station Super Regional, with the winner moving on to the College World Series.

The Aggies(47-13) and the Ducks (40-18) will play a best-of-three series, which will commence at 1 p.m. Saturday when the two squads do battle at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Game 2 will get under way at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, and if a third game is needed it will be played Monday (time to be announced).

The Aggies cruised past Grambling, 8-0, Texas, 4-2 (11 innings), and Louisiana-Lafayette, 9-4, in the regional round, which took place Friday through Sunday in College Station.

Oregon went 3-0 in the Santa Barbara Regional to advance to the super regional. The Ducks downed San Diego (5-4, 11 innings), and University California Santa Barbara (2-1, 3-0).