These baseball teams have clinched a 2022 MLB playoff berth

These MLB teams have clinched a 2022 playoff berth originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2022 MLB playoffs are almost here, and teams are slowly punching their tickets to the postseason.

Six clubs have successfully secured a spot in the 12-team bracket thus far, meaning there are still six playoff berths up for grabs.

So, with just two weeks remaining in the regular season, which teams are already postseason bound? And which ones are closest to clinching?

Which teams are in the 2022 MLB playoffs?

The Cleveland Guardians became the latest team to qualify for the playoffs on Sunday by clinching the AL Central title, joining the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, AL West champion Houston Astros and NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Three of MLB's six division races, including the NL East, are yet to be decided.

How many wild cards make the MLB playoffs?

In addition to the three division winners, there are three wild card spots in each league.

How do the new MLB playoffs work?

The new 12-team MLB playoff format gives a first-round bye to the two best division champions in each league. From there, the remaining division winner (No. 3 seed) faces the worst wild card team (No. 6 seed), while the top two wild card teams (No. 4 and 5 seeds) square off in the other series. The wild card round is a best-of-three format with the higher seed hosting all three games.

There is no re-seeding for the divisional round, so the No. 1 seed will battle the winner of the 4-5 matchup and the No. 2 seed will draw the winner of the 3-6 matchup. The divisional round is a best-of-five 2-2-1 format, while the championship round and World Series are a best-of-seven 2-3-2 format.

What are the magic numbers for the 2022 MLB playoffs?

Here's a full look at the updated magic numbers for a playoff berth, courtesy of PlayoffMagic.com:

American League

Toronto Blue Jays: 6

Tampa Bay Rays: 7

Seattle Mariners: 8

National League

St. Louis Cardinals: 4

San Diego Padres: 9

Philadelphia Phillies: 10

Which MLB teams have been eliminated from playoff contention?

Twelve teams, six in the NL and five in the AL, have been officially eliminated from postseason contention: Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins, Chicago Cubs, Colorado Rockies, Arizona Diamondbacks, Oakland A's, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels.

When do the 2022 MLB playoffs start?

The postseason gets underway with the wild card round on Friday, Oct. 7, two days after the regular season ends. You can check out the full playoff schedule here.