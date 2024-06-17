Baseball state title games postponed to Friday

The four baseball state championship games — originally slated for Monday — were postponed to Friday by the Minnesota State High School League due to field conditions and the weather forecast.

The rain was worse than anticipated both in terms of volume and duration on Monday. The League said the decision to play Friday at Target Field factored in the availability of the Twins home field and the field conditions at alternative sites.

Moving the title games back an additional four days guarantees all teams will have their full allotment of pitchers available for the most important game of the season.

Here is the schedule of title games set to be played Friday in Minneapolis:

Class A: Parkers Prairie vs. Springfield, 10 a.m.

Class 2A: Rockford vs. Foley, 1 p.m.

Class 3A: Mahtomedi vs. Totino-Grace, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A: East Ridge vs. Mounds View, 7:30 p.m.

Related Articles