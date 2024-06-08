Baseball state opening round: 'It's all about the ride': Raiders revel in historic season; Ryle wins in extras

LEXINGTON Ryle had to “Mann” up in extra innings.

After dodging and maneuvering around East Carter scoring opportunities, the Raiders from Union received a two-RBI single from Caleb Mann in the eighth inning. The senior promptly collected the save in the bottom half of the frame to give Ryle a 4-2 victory over East Carter in the opening round of the state tournament at Legends Field in Lexington on Friday.

“We talked to some guys before we got down here,” Ryle coach Joe Aylor said, “and they said some things will happen that you are not used to. After (Ryle starter) Sam (Eppley) tweaked his arm in the second inning, it was a gut check. We know we are built for this and the team we have can overcome something like that. It was like, let’s regroup, and get going.”

The Grayson Raiders showed they were up for the challenge. East Carter’s program experienced its first trip to the state tournament stage since 2009 and the third ever. The 2024 club was the first to play in a stadium atmosphere.

Coach Jeremiah Shearer wanted his team to enjoy each moment. Watching his Raiders grace the big stage and the 11 seniors conclude their stellar career with a region title and a state tournament appearance are moments he will never forget.

“It’s all about the ride,” Shearer said. “We talked about the process of getting here (to Lexington) and we can’t let this last game define who we are. We want to enjoy the ride and that process. We have done that. They have elevated this program to a new level. It’s great that the underclassmen see that and build off of that.”

Shearer said the ride was not only shared by the players on the roster but the community who have been with the team and supported them every step of the way to Lexington.

“We came over (on Thursday) and watched some baseball and ate together,” Shearer said. “To play here in this atmosphere and this stadium with our community behind us, it’s amazing. We brought all kinds of people from Grayson. I think the kids saw that and really enjoyed the day.”

“I’ll remember the way our community supported us,” he added. “We stood there and looked up in the bleachers. We probably had eight to one to what Ryle had. The way they have rallied around us and supported us has been special.”

Ryle (32-9) trailed 2-1 entering the sixth inning. East Carter’s Andrew Tomolonis’s command of his breaking ball and low pitch count showed up like clockwork on the mound. Ryle had to manufacture a run.

Unfortunately, a pair of East Carter errors aided the comeback. Ty Scott corralled a grounder and it led to an out at second, catching the runner leaning toward third base.

Ryle still found a way to place runners at the corners and a double steal plated the tying run. Dylan McIntyre entered the game in the second inning after Eppling left with an apparent arm injury. He pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh with a strikeout.

East Carter started the rally with a Tate Scott walk and was bunted to second by his brother Ty.

Aylor elected to walk Tomolonis intentionally along with the state leader in RBIs, Blake Hall. With the bases full, Jaxon Barker bounced a chopper to a drawn-in infield and Anthony Coppola delivered a strike to home plate. Ryle catcher Josh Caudill caught the ball fully extended and kept his foot on the plate.

McIntyre recorded the crucial punchout with the next batter.

It led to Mann’s go-ahead hit in the eighth after teammates, Olli Morris, Xaden Hughes and McIntyre, supplied singles in the frame to load the bases for Mann.

Ryle has displayed its will in late-game situations during the postseason. Ryle erased a three-run deficit in the region semifinals to advance with a victory.

“It’s something that we have worked for,” Aylor said. “We’ve had success in the postseason before. We have won a sectional and got to the Elite Eight. It’s awesome to come back and be able to do it again. We have a successful program and it’s great that we get to continue that.”

East Carter (22-7) moved a runner to third base twice in the early innings and loaded the bases on two more occasions without producing a run. It was a game of missed opportunities.

“It’s baseball,” Shearer said. “Ryle made a nice play in the seventh on a chopper that Jaxon hit. They fielded the ball and the catcher made a great play on the scoop to keep his foot on the plate. They made a play or two when they had to. The pitchers for both teams battled and went at it. Andrew pitched his guts out. We ask a lot of him and he delivers every single time. He gives us a chance to win and he did it again today.”

Tomolonis collected 10 strikeouts. East Carter posted just three hits, all in the second inning. Tate Scott tallied one of those singles. It scored two runs to give his team an early 2-1 advantage.

“It seems like it’s somebody every game,” Shearer said. “In the region tournament, it was different guys who stepped up every game. That’s how it’s been all season long. It has really been the last four years with these guys. Today, it was Tate. I can’t say enough about them. It’s the way they love each other and stick together. It’s the way they treat our kids and the little kids. It’s a great group to be around.”

Ryle moves on to the state quarterfinals on Saturday against the West Jessamine-McCracken County winner at Legends Field.

RYLE 100 001 02 — 4 9 1

E. CARTER 020 000 00 — 2 3 2

Eppley, McIntyre (2), Mann (8) and Caudill; Tomolonis and Barker. W—McIntyre. L—Tomolonis. SV—Mann.