Baseball standings

June 28 (Gracenote) - Standings from the MLB on Tuesday
AMERICAN LEAGUE
EASTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Boston 43 34 .558 -
2. NY Yankees 41 34 .547 1
3. Tampa Bay 41 38 .519 3
4. Baltimore 38 38 .500 4 1/2
5. Toronto 36 40 .474 6 1/2
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Cleveland 40 36 .526 -
2. Minnesota 39 36 .520 0 1/2
3. Kansas City 37 38 .493 2 1/2
4. Detroit 34 42 .447 6
5. Chicago White Sox 33 43 .434 7
WESTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Houston 52 26 .667 -
2. Texas 39 38 .506 12 1/2
3. LA Angels 41 40 .506 12 1/2
4. Seattle 39 40 .494 13 1/2
5. Oakland 35 42 .455 16 1/2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
EASTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Washington 46 31 .597 -
2. Atlanta 37 39 .487 8 1/2
3. Miami 35 40 .467 10
4. NY Mets 34 42 .447 11 1/2
5. Philadelphia 25 51 .329 20 1/2
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Milwaukee 41 38 .519 -
2. Chicago Cubs 39 38 .506 1
3. St. Louis 35 41 .461 4 1/2
4. Pittsburgh 35 42 .455 5
5. Cincinnati 32 44 .421 7 1/2
WESTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. LA Dodgers 52 27 .658 -
2. Arizona 50 28 .641 1 1/2
3. Colorado 47 33 .588 5 1/2
4. San Diego 31 46 .403 20
5. San Francisco 29 51 .363 23 1/2
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 FIXTURES (GMT)
Philadelphia at Seattle (1940)
Colorado at San Francisco (1945)
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh (2305)
Chicago Cubs at Washington (2305)
Baltimore at Toronto (2307)
Minnesota at Boston (2310)
Milwaukee at Cincinnati (2310)
Texas at Cleveland (2310)
Kansas City at Detroit (2310)
NY Mets at Miami (2310)
THURSDAY, JUNE 29 FIXTURES (GMT)
NY Yankees at Chicago White Sox (0010)
Oakland at Houston (0010)
St. Louis at Arizona (0140)
LA Dodgers at LA Angels (0207)
Atlanta at San Diego (0210)
