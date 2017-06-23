Baseball standings

June 23 (Gracenote) - Standings from the MLB on Thursday
AMERICAN LEAGUE
EASTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. NY Yankees 39 31 .557 -
2. Boston 40 32 .556 -
3. Tampa Bay 39 36 .520 2 1/2
4. Baltimore 35 37 .486 5
5. Toronto 35 37 .486 5
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Cleveland 39 32 .549 -
2. Minnesota 36 34 .514 2 1/2
3. Kansas City 35 36 .493 4
4. Chicago White Sox 32 39 .451 7
5. Detroit 32 40 .444 7 1/2
WESTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Houston 50 24 .676 -
2. Seattle 38 37 .507 12 1/2
3. LA Angels 38 38 .500 13
4. Texas 36 36 .500 13
5. Oakland 31 42 .425 18 1/2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
EASTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Washington 43 29 .597 -
2. Atlanta 34 38 .472 9
3. Miami 32 39 .451 10 1/2
4. NY Mets 31 41 .431 12
5. Philadelphia 23 48 .324 19 1/2
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Milwaukee 40 35 .533 -
2. Chicago Cubs 37 35 .514 1 1/2
3. St. Louis 33 38 .465 5
4. Pittsburgh 33 40 .452 6
5. Cincinnati 30 41 .423 8
WESTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. LA Dodgers 48 26 .649 -
2. Arizona 46 27 .630 1 1/2
3. Colorado 47 28 .627 1 1/2
4. San Diego 29 44 .397 18 1/2
5. San Francisco 27 48 .360 21 1/2
FRIDAY, JUNE 23 FIXTURES (GMT)
Texas at NY Yankees (2305)
Cincinnati at Washington (2305)
LA Angels at Boston (2310)
Minnesota at Cleveland (2310)
Chicago Cubs at Miami (2310)
Baltimore at Tampa Bay (2310)
Milwaukee at Atlanta (2335)
SATURDAY, JUNE 24 FIXTURES (GMT)
Oakland at Chicago White Sox (0010)
Toronto at Kansas City (0015)
Pittsburgh at St. Louis (0015)
Philadelphia at Arizona (0140)
Colorado at LA Dodgers (0210)
Detroit at San Diego (0210)
Houston at Seattle (0210)
NY Mets at San Francisco (0215)
