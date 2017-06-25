Baseball standings

June 25 (Gracenote) - Standings from the MLB on Saturday
AMERICAN LEAGUE
EASTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. NY Yankees 40 32 .556 -
2. Boston 41 33 .554 -
3. Tampa Bay 40 37 .519 2 1/2
4. Baltimore 36 38 .486 5
5. Toronto 35 39 .473 6
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Cleveland 39 34 .534 -
2. Minnesota 38 34 .528 0 1/2
3. Kansas City 37 36 .507 2
4. Chicago White Sox 32 41 .438 7
5. Detroit 32 42 .432 7 1/2
WESTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Houston 51 25 .671 -
2. Seattle 39 38 .506 12 1/2
3. LA Angels 39 39 .500 13
4. Texas 37 37 .500 13
5. Oakland 33 42 .440 17 1/2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
EASTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Washington 45 29 .608 -
2. Atlanta 36 38 .486 9
3. Miami 33 40 .452 11 1/2
4. NY Mets 33 41 .446 12
5. Philadelphia 24 49 .329 20 1/2
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Milwaukee 40 37 .519 -
2. Chicago Cubs 38 36 .514 0 1/2
3. Pittsburgh 35 40 .467 4
4. St. Louis 33 40 .452 5
5. Cincinnati 30 43 .411 8
WESTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. LA Dodgers 50 26 .658 -
2. Arizona 47 28 .627 2 1/2
3. Colorado 47 30 .610 3 1/2
4. San Diego 31 44 .413 18 1/2
5. San Francisco 27 50 .351 23 1/2
SUNDAY, JUNE 25 FIXTURES (GMT)
Minnesota at Cleveland (1710)
Chicago Cubs at Miami (1710)
Baltimore at Tampa Bay (1710)
Milwaukee at Atlanta (1735)
LA Angels at Boston (1735)
Cincinnati at Washington (1735)
Texas at NY Yankees (1805)
Oakland at Chicago White Sox (1810)
Toronto at Kansas City (1815)
NY Mets at San Francisco (2005)
Philadelphia at Arizona (2010)
Colorado at LA Dodgers (2010)
Houston at Seattle (2010)
Detroit at San Diego (2040)
MONDAY, JUNE 26 FIXTURES (GMT)
Pittsburgh at St. Louis (0005)
879