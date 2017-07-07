Baseball standings

July 7 (Gracenote) - Standings from the MLB on Thursday
AMERICAN LEAGUE
EASTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Boston 49 37 .570 -
2. NY Yankees 44 39 .530 3 1/2
3. Tampa Bay 45 42 .517 4 1/2
4. Toronto 40 45 .471 8 1/2
4. Baltimore 40 45 .471 8 1/2
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Cleveland 45 39 .536 -
2. Kansas City 44 40 .524 1
3. Minnesota 44 41 .518 1 1/2
4. Detroit 38 46 .452 7
5. Chicago White Sox 37 47 .440 8
WESTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Houston 58 28 .674 -
2. LA Angels 44 45 .494 15 1/2
3. Texas 41 44 .482 16 1/2
4. Seattle 41 46 .471 17 1/2
5. Oakland 38 48 .442 20
NATIONAL LEAGUE
EASTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Washington 50 35 .588 -
2. Atlanta 41 43 .488 8 1/2
3. NY Mets 38 45 .458 11
4. Miami 38 46 .452 11 1/2
5. Philadelphia 28 56 .333 21 1/2
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Milwaukee 48 40 .545 -
2. Chicago Cubs 42 43 .494 4 1/2
3. St. Louis 41 44 .482 5 1/2
4. Pittsburgh 40 46 .465 7
5. Cincinnati 37 48 .435 9 1/2
WESTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. LA Dodgers 58 29 .667 -
2. Arizona 52 34 .605 5 1/2
3. Colorado 50 38 .568 8 1/2
4. San Diego 36 49 .424 21
5. San Francisco 34 53 .391 24
FRIDAY, JULY 7 FIXTURES (GMT)
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs (1820)
San Diego at Philadelphia (2235)
Milwaukee at NY Yankees (2305)
Atlanta at Washington (2305)
Houston at Toronto (2307)
Detroit at Cleveland (2310)
Boston at Tampa Bay (2310)
SATURDAY, JULY 8 FIXTURES (GMT)
LA Angels at Texas (0005)
Baltimore at Minnesota (0010)
NY Mets at St. Louis (0015)
Chicago White Sox at Colorado (0040)
Cincinnati at Arizona (0140)
Kansas City at LA Dodgers (0210)
Oakland at Seattle (0210)
Miami at San Francisco (0215)
