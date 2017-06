Baseball standings

Incredulous: Yep, so how do you yahoo paid trolls spin this one, and the rest of the project veritas videos? A full year of Russia. The MSM is coming to an end. The only place where MSM news has any traction is in forums like this where people are paid by yahoo to leave comments to support their left agenda to destroy America. Sorry chaps, capitalism is great. Capitalism doesn't equate to greedy corporatism. It equates to working hard and reaping the benefits, something you people know nothing about. Also, if you don't like closed borders and want open borders, please....take down your fence and leave the door open to your house so people can freely pass through. Fake News....it's coming down.