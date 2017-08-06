Baseball standings

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Standings from the MLB on Saturday
AMERICAN LEAGUE
EASTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Boston 62 49 .559 -
2. NY Yankees 58 51 .532 3
3. Tampa Bay 57 55 .509 5 1/2
4. Baltimore 54 56 .491 7 1/2
5. Toronto 52 58 .473 9 1/2
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Cleveland 59 49 .546 -
2. Kansas City 56 52 .519 3
3. Minnesota 52 56 .481 7
4. Detroit 51 58 .468 8 1/2
5. Chicago White Sox 41 67 .380 18
WESTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Houston 70 40 .636 -
2. Seattle 56 55 .505 14 1/2
3. LA Angels 55 56 .495 15 1/2
4. Texas 53 57 .482 17
5. Oakland 49 62 .441 21 1/2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
EASTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Washington 64 44 .593 -
2. Miami 51 57 .472 13
3. Atlanta 51 58 .468 13 1/2
4. NY Mets 49 59 .454 15
5. Philadelphia 39 69 .361 25
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Chicago Cubs 58 51 .532 -
2. Milwaukee 59 53 .527 0 1/2
3. St. Louis 54 56 .491 4 1/2
4. Pittsburgh 53 57 .482 5 1/2
5. Cincinnati 45 65 .409 13 1/2
WESTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. LA Dodgers 78 32 .709 -
2. Colorado 64 47 .577 14 1/2
3. Arizona 63 47 .573 15
4. San Diego 49 60 .450 28 1/2
5. San Francisco 43 69 .384 36
SUNDAY, AUGUST 6 FIXTURES (GMT)
St. Louis at Cincinnati (1710)
NY Yankees at Cleveland (1710)
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay (1710)
Miami at Atlanta (1735)
Detroit at Baltimore (1735)
Chicago White Sox at Boston (1735)
San Diego at Pittsburgh (1735)
Toronto at Houston (1810)
Texas at Minnesota (1810)
Seattle at Kansas City (1815)
Washington at Chicago Cubs (1820)
Philadelphia at Colorado (1910)
Oakland at LA Angels (1937)
Arizona at San Francisco (2005)
Seattle at Kansas City (2200)
MONDAY, AUGUST 7 FIXTURES (GMT)
LA Dodgers at NY Mets (0000)
