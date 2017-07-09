Baseball standings

July 9 (Gracenote) - Standings from the MLB on Saturday
AMERICAN LEAGUE
EASTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Boston 50 38 .568 -
2. NY Yankees 45 40 .529 3 1/2
3. Tampa Bay 46 43 .517 4 1/2
4. Toronto 41 46 .471 8 1/2
4. Baltimore 41 46 .471 8 1/2
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Cleveland 47 39 .547 -
2. Minnesota 45 42 .517 2 1/2
3. Kansas City 44 42 .512 3
4. Detroit 38 48 .442 9
4. Chicago White Sox 38 48 .442 9
WESTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Houston 59 29 .670 -
2. Texas 43 44 .494 15 1/2
3. LA Angels 44 47 .484 16 1/2
4. Seattle 42 47 .472 17 1/2
5. Oakland 39 49 .443 20
NATIONAL LEAGUE
EASTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Washington 51 36 .586 -
2. Atlanta 42 44 .488 8 1/2
3. Miami 40 46 .465 10 1/2
4. NY Mets 39 46 .459 11
5. Philadelphia 28 58 .326 22 1/2
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Milwaukee 49 41 .544 -
2. Chicago Cubs 43 44 .494 4 1/2
3. St. Louis 42 45 .483 5 1/2
4. Pittsburgh 41 47 .466 7
5. Cincinnati 38 49 .437 9 1/2
WESTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. LA Dodgers 60 29 .674 -
2. Arizona 53 35 .602 6 1/2
3. Colorado 51 39 .567 9 1/2
4. San Diego 38 49 .437 21
5. San Francisco 34 55 .382 26
SUNDAY, JULY 9 FIXTURES (GMT)
Milwaukee at NY Yankees (1705)
Houston at Toronto (1707)
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs (1710)
Boston at Tampa Bay (1710)
San Diego at Philadelphia (1735)
Atlanta at Washington (1735)
Baltimore at Minnesota (1810)
NY Mets at St. Louis (1815)
LA Angels at Texas (1905)
Chicago White Sox at Colorado (1910)
Miami at San Francisco (2005)
Cincinnati at Arizona (2010)
Kansas City at LA Dodgers (2010)
Oakland at Seattle (2010)
MONDAY, JULY 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
Detroit at Cleveland (0005)
1.3k