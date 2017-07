Baseball standings

Jimmy: Those who despite Abe are mainly the Japanese CCP and their followers, other far left organizations such as the "Chukakuha" (Japan Revolutionary Communist League-National Committee/ Middle Core Faction) and of course anti-US bases "professional" protesters covertly funded by the CCP to undermine the US-Japan alliance. Another group would be anti-Japan "Zainichi" (ethnic Koreans) full of blind hatred over the "so-called" comfort women controversy. What these groups share is a strong desire for Japan to be weak economically and of course, militarily. A strong, vibrant democratic Japan under Abe keeps power out of their hands and prevents them from creating a Japan in servitude to and under the control of communist China and the vengeful Koreans both in Japan as well as in South Korea.