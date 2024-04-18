Baseball: St. Augustine 6, Patrick Henry 0

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Patriots and Saints square off in a battle of two of the county’s top teams.

Scoreless after 3 innings, the Saints get on the board when Grayson Keleman singles with the bases loaded to drive in 2.

St. Augustine’s Grayson Boles adds to it as he goes opposite field for the RBI double.

Saints pitcher Michael Ivanjack goes six strong innings allowing only 1 hit while striking out 5 as St. Augustine goes on to win 6-0.

