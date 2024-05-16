Baseball, softball state tourneys set their brackets

The brackets for the KHSAA State Softball and Baseball Championships were drawn Tuesday.

The State Softball Tournament first round and quarterfinals will be June 6-8 at John Cropp Stadium at the University of Kentucky. The semifinals will be June 14 and the championship game will be June 15 at John Cropp Stadium.

The 3rd Region will play the 12th Region in an opening round game June 6. Game times will be announced later.

Daviess County is the favorite in the 3rd Region to return to the state tournament for a fifth straight time. DC is ranked No. 4 in the state with a 22-6 record and an RPI of .64803.

Meade County is 22-8 with an RPI of .64415. Meade County is No. 15 in the MaxPreps rankings, and Muhlenberg County is No. 24 at 19-6.

The 12th Region has West Jessamine with a 24-6 record and Pulaski County at 25-6 atop the RPI standings for the region. West Jessamine is at .64189. Pulaski County is at .64034.

In the Baseball State Tournament, the 3rd Region drew the 13th Region and will play June 7 at Legends Field in Lexington.

Apollo is No. 8 in the state at 20-7, and it reached the final four of the 2023 State Tournament. Apollo has an RPI of .63933. That is just ahead of Owensboro Catholic with an RPI of .63568.

Owensboro Catholic is 23-7 and No. 15 in the Prep Baseball Report Power 25. Muhlenberg County is No. 17 at 24-6.

Whitley County is the highest RPI team in the 13th Region at .61212, and it has a record of 24-9. Whitley County is ranked No. 22 in PBR.

The first and second rounds of the 2024 Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament presented by UK HealthCare will return to the home of the Lexington Legends at Legends Field on June 6-8.

“We are thrilled to welcome the 2024 Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament back to Legends Field,” said Lexington Legends General Manager Justin Ferrarella. “Hosting such a prestigious event highlights our commitment to promoting baseball excellence and community engagement here in Lexington.”

The ballpark previously served as the host site of the Baseball State Tournament from 2002-2021, as well as for the opening two rounds of the 2023 tournament.

Following its opening weekend, the 2024 Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament is scheduled to conduct its semifinal and final rounds at Kentucky Proud Park on the campus of the University of Kentucky in Lexington on June 14-15.