Baseball and softball scores

May 5—Baseball scores

South Decatur 13, Morristown 4

The host Cougars scored in each of the first four innings en route to a big 13-4 MHC win over Morristown.

Corey Nugent got the win on the mound for the Cougars, allowing four earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six. JP Scudder pitched in relief, allowing no runs on two hits and one walk while striking out five.

At the plate for South, Nugent had a triple and four RBIs. Drake Scaggs and Devin Pate (single, RBI) both had a double. Corbin Johnson added two singles and two RBIs. Brock Lane, Grady Scudder, Toby Bishop (RBI), JP Scudder and Colby Rathburn (RBI) all added a hit.

Greensburg 3, Franklin County 2

Greensburg allowed just two runs in the top of the sixth inning to Franklin County in the Pirates 3-2 EIAC win Thursday.

A bases loaded walk to Conner Beagle in the bottom of the second put the Pirates up 1-0. In the fifth, Leland Workman singled in Caleb Greiwe to make it 2-0 and Bryson Kelso's fielder's choice scored Workman to make it 3-0.

Chase Tekulve got the win on the mound for Greensburg, allowing no run on one hit while striking out one in 1.1 innings of relief. Lance Coy pitched 5.2 innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out eight.

At the plate, Greiwe and Gavin Owens both had a double. Justin Adkins had a pair of singles. Beagle (2 RBIs), Tekulve, Kelso (RBI) and Workman (RBI) all finished with one hit.

Waldron 8, North Decatur 4

The Mohawks scored five runs in the top of the fourth and three in the top of the sixth to rally for the 8-4 win over North Decatur.

North had eight hits in the game, led by Xander Jones with a double, triple and RBI. Hayden Koehne finished with two singles. Nolan Burkhart (RBI), Kamdenn McKinney (RBI), Eli Trenkamp and Grayson Downey (RBI) all had one single.

Tyler Dean, Jones and Trenkamp all pitched for the Chargers.

Connersville 11, Rushville 5

The Spartans scored 10 runs through the first three innings en route to an 11-5 win over Rushville.

Rushville's Josh Wainwright had two of the Lions' five hits with a single and a double. Keegan Bowles added a single and two RBIs. Trent Smith and Nicholas Bowles both had a single and RBI. Carter Woolf had the other RBI for the Lions.

Alex Reynolds, Mo Mangelli, Tyler Smith and Woolf all pitched for Rushville.

Batesville 6, Lawrenceburg 0

Batesville's Jack Grunkemeyer struck out 11 Lawrenceburg batters and scattered three hits through seven innings in the Bulldogs' 6-0 win over Lawrenceburg.

At the plate for Batesville, Brayden Maple (2 RBIs), Carson Schneider (2 RBIs) and Chris Lewis (double) all had a pair of hits. Eli Loichinger and Alex Krekeler (single) both drove in one run.

Rushville 3, Connersville 1

One run in each of the first three innings allowed Rushville to knock off Connersville 3-1.

Colin Taylor got the win for Rushville on the mound, allowing no earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven through seven innings.

Keegan Bowles, Mo Manghelli and Carter Woolf all had two hits for the Lions. Alex Reynolds had the other hit and added an RBI. Woolf was credited with the other Rushville RBI.

Softball scores

North Decatur 20, Waldron 2

The Lady Chargers took control early with seven runs in the first inning and eight in the second en route to a big 20-2 MHC win over Waldron.

Carmen Thackery had an inside the park home run, a single and three RBIs for the Lady Chargers. Kennedy Stier also drove in three runs to go with three walks and a single.

Madison Rohls drove in two runs and added a double. Kendall Hostkoetter, Libby Crawford, Elizabeth Meister and Abby Whitaker all had a single and two RBIs. Sarah Swain had an RBI.

Swain picked up the win in the circle, allowing one earned run on five hits while striking out six.

East Central 4, Greensburg 0

Host East Central scored in the bottom of the first inning and added insurance runs in the fifth and sixth en route to a 4-0 win over Greensburg.

The Lady Pirates had five hits, led by Harper Adams with a pair of singles. Emma McQueen, Carlee Adams and Kirkley Lowe all had one single.

Harper Adams pitched six innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out eight.

Triton Central 4, Rushville 0

A run in the top of the first inning was all the scoring Triton Central pitcher Brylie Couch needed to get the 4-0 win at Rushville.

Couch shut down the Lady Lions, allowing no runs, no hits and two walks while striking out 10.

Rushville's Becca Tabeling suffered the loss, allowing three earned runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three in seven innings.

Morristown 18, South Decatur 5

Visiting Morristown took advantage of eight South Decatur errors en route to an 18-5 win over the Lady Cougars.

Lydia Witkemper had a triple. Delaney Caplinger added a single and two RBIs. Reianna Haley had the other hit for the Lady Cougars.

Witkemper took the loss in the circle.