Baseball/Softball recap: LSU commit shuts down Paschal, Granbury sweeps, Northwest rallies back

BASEBALL

Southlake Carroll 3, Fort Worth Paschal 0

Griffin Herring tossed a one-hit shutout as the Dragons downed the Panthers in their Class 6A one-game bi-district playoff Friday night at Dragon Field.

Herring, a LSU commit, struck out 11 and walked two. The junior retired five of six batters on strikes over the fourth through sixth innings.

Carroll (22-14) scored all of its runs in the first inning. Gunnar Krug led off with a lined double to center that was followed by a walk to Tanner Sumer. Max Reyes loaded the bases when he was hit by a pitch.

Following a strikeout, Owen Proksch came through with an RBI single to right. Ben Tryon drove home a run with a sacrifice fly to center and Ethan Mendoza drove in pinch runner Brady Miller with a single to left.

J.P. Hinojosa’s sharp single to right with one out in the sixth was the only hit for Paschal (14-14-4).

Carroll will face El Paso Montwood (21-5) in the area round after the Rams downed San Angelo Central 11-4 in El Paso on Friday.

Byron Nelson 2, LD Bell 1

Ethan McClain scored the game-winning run in the top of the seventh and the Bobcats beat the Blue Raiders to open their Class 6A bi-district series Friday at Bell. Game 2 is noon Saturday at Byron.

McClain scored on a Gavin McCurley RBI groundout to short.

Troy Romero pitched a complete game for Byron with two hits allowed, one unearned run and five strikeouts.

The Bobcats took a 1-0 lead in the third with an RBI sac fly from Ben MacDonald that scored Kash Crawford.

Mansfield Timberview 7, Saginaw 6

It was a bit of deja vu Friday night at Timberview, but this time it was the Wolves celebrating.

Timberview scored two in the bottom of the seventh to pick up the walk-off win over the Rough Riders in Game 2 of their Class 5A bi-district series. The rubber match is 11:30 am Saturday at Timberview.

Joaquin Hernandez got one of his two RBIs on the night with one out in the seventh to tie the game at 6-6. Then Austin Brown hit a hard infield grounder and the Wolves beat the throw home for the score. Brown finished the night with three runs batted in.

Kevin Schoneboom went all seven for Timberview and struck out 12 batters.

Saginaw used five pitchers. Frankie Harris drove in three for the Rough Riders. Dylan Garcia went 3 for 4. The Rough Riders turned a 3-1 deficit into a 6-3 lead with five runs in the fifth. Alex Villarreal’s RBI single tied the game at 3-3 then Harris cleared the bases with a double to center.

The Wolves scored two a half inning later.

Granbury 5, Grapevine 4

RBI singles from Brock Mueller and Parker Bradley helped push the Granbury Pirates past the Mustangs in the sixth inning and on their way to the Game 2 win and sweep of their Class 5A bi-district series Friday at Grapevine.

Granbury (23-8), which won 3-1 on Thursday, wins its first bi-district championship since 2016.

The Pirates led 1-0 in the second on a Garret Jones RBI triple, but Grapevine, the District 6-5A champion, scored three runs in the bottom of the frame. Mason Shimkus drove in two with a hard single and scored on Sam Pierce’s single to center.

Taylor Calcote drove in a run to get Granbury within 3-2 in the third.

Shimkus added a RBI single in the fourth.

Tyler Sudderth pitched the complete game for Granbury allowing four hits, one earned run and seven strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

Justin Northwest 5, Burleson 4 (8)

The Texans erased a 3-0 deficit with three runs in the seventh and two in the eighth to stun the Elks and swept the Class 5A area round series Friday at Burleson.

Northwest (26-4-2), which won 2-0 on Thursday, advances to the regional quarterfinals to play the winner between FW Arlington Heights and Brewer.

The Elks (22-7-1) were fueled by two home runs by senior Brailey Wasik (Sam Houston State). Her two-run homer in the first inning gave Burleson a 2-0 lead and she extended it with a solo shot in the third.

After the first out in the top of the seventh, the Texans put a runner on via error and Courtney Candahl singled followed by the game-tying three-run homer by Brooke Rutherford.

Sadie Reid (Lubbock Christian) added a two-run homer in the eighth to push the NW lead to 5-3.

Audrey Schneidmiller (LA Tech) hit a solo shot for Burleson in the bottom of the frame.

Burleson Centennial 7, Aledo (13)

Lacie Mendez hit two home runs, one in the top of the 13th inning and the Spartans took Game 1 of their Class 5A area round series over the Ladycats Friday in Weatherford.

Game 2 is 3 pm Saturday at Cleburne HS.

The contest went into extras when Centennial tied it with one out in the seventh. Bailey Lindemuth hit into a fielder’s choice that scored Halie DeLaRosa from third.

After Aledo took a 1-0 lead in the first, Centennial came back with three in the second on Bailey Ford’s RBI triple and a two-run double by Jalynn Vasquez.

Aledo went back in front 5-3 in the third on a Claire Byars’ RBI double and back-to-back RBI singles from Madysen Boutwell and Morgan Brown.

The Spartans tied it in the fourth on a two-run homer from Mendez who went 3 for 6 and three RBI.

Aledo led 6-5 in the fifth on an RBI triple from Brown that scored Marissa Powell.

Lindemuth and Aledo’s Kayleigh Smith both went all 13 innings. Lindemuth struck out 12. Smith struck out nine.

Midland 1, Southlake Carroll 0

Midland pitcher Alex Aguilar threw a two-hit shutout as the Bulldogs took a 1-0 series lead over Carroll in their Class 6A area-round series Friday night at Dragon Field.

Aguilar struck out eight and retired the Dragons in order five times.

The only run of the game came in the Midland half of the fourth. Aguilar led off the inning with a liner over second then scored on an RBI double to the wall in right-center by Bryleigh Morris after two were out.

Carroll pitcher Cameron Timmons pitched out of a couple of jams, but allowed just the one run. Timmons scattered six hits and had five strikeouts and walked two.

Midland (27-4-1) and Carroll (17-13) will play Game 2 of the three-game series at 2 p.m. on Saturday back at Dragon Field.

Allen 11, Arlington Martin 0 (5)

Allen pitcher Alexis Telford (SFA) allowed a bunt single by Martin’s Khaylani Bailey with one out in the top of the fifth for the only base runner the Warriors would get in an 11-0 drubbing by the Eagles in a one-game Class 6A area-round playoff on Friday at Southlake Carroll.

Telford retired 15 of the 16 batters she faced for Allen. Martin (17-6-2) was unable to get the ball out of the infield against the senior.

Mack Ellison tripled in two runs for Allen (26-6-2) in a five-run bottom of the first. Ellison finished with two hits and a walk, three RBI and two runs scored. Brooklyn Purtell added two hits, two RBI and two runs scored for the Eagles.

Allen will face Flower Mound (31-2-1), which swept Grand Prairie, in the Region I quarterfinals next week.