Baseball, softball and golf on prep schedule

High school sports seasons are reaching the end of the line, and Wabash Valley teams are involved at three levels of postseason play in the next few days.

Closest to the finish is softball, with four-team semistates throughout the state Saturday and the state finals a week away.

Two of the Valley’s competitors were knocked off in Tuesday regional games, Riverton Parke suffering a shutout loss in a Class A game against Rossville and Sullivan falling by a run to North Posey as a result of a fair-or-foul call in the bottom of the seventh inning of a Class 2A contest.

The survivor, however, is Class A’s second-ranked Clay City, seeking revenge against top-ranked Tecumseh in the 10:30 a.m. game at North Daviess. It’s probably safe to say that the survivor of that game will be favored in the 7 p.m. championship game against Rising Sun or Indianapolis Lutheran.

Baseball has reached the regional level, now a one-game tournament at a neutral site.

Northview is another Clay County team in a revenge Class 3A game Saturday, taking on Crawfordsville (which beat the Knights 6-2 in the regular season) in the 11 a.m. first game of a doubleheader at Mooresville. On Monday, the Knights’ Caden Schrader struck out 13 batters in a 4-3 victory over upset-minded South Vermillion for the Edgewood Sectional title.

Also competing Saturday are Linton, playing North Posey in a Class 2A game, the second at Southridge at approximately 4:30 p.m., and Class A’s Shakamak, meeting Bethesda Christian in the 1 p.m. first game at Loogootee.

The Attica Sectional in high school golf is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Friday at Harrison Hills, while 12 teams will compete Monday — also with a 9 a.m. teeoff time — at Hulman Links in a tournament hosted by Terre Haute North.

Baseball

Saturday, at Mooresville — Northview vs. Crawfordsville, 11 a.m.

Saturday, at Southridge — Linton vs. North Posey, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, at Loogootee — Shakamak vs. Bethesda Christian, 1 p.m.

Softball

Saturday, at North Daviess — Clay City vs. Tecumseh, 10:30 a.m., followed by Rising Sun vs. Indianapolis Lutheran; championship 7 p.m.

Boys golf

Friday, at Harrison Hills — Attica Sectional, includes Parke Heritage and South Vermillion, 9 a.m.

Monday, at Hulman Links — Terre Haute North Sectional, includes Bloomfield, Clay City, Dugger Union, Eastern Greene, Linton, North Central, Northview, Shakamak, Sullivan, Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South, West Vigo, White River Valley, 9 a.m.