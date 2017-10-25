Baseball - Sizzling Kershaw pitches Dodgers to World Series lead

- Clayton Kershaw pitched seven scorching innings to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros in game one of the World Series. Backed by Justin Turner's two-run home run and Chris Turner's lead-off homer off Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel, Kershaw steamrolled the vaunted Astros offense. The temperature at first pitch of 103F (39C) was a record for a playoff game, and a fitting cauldron for the opening clash in the best-of-seven series. Dodgers centerfielder Taylor smacked a towering homer off the first pitch thrown by Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel, only the fourth leadoff homer ever in a World Series opening game. "I felt good," Kershaw said. "It was hot tonight, so warming up, it didn't take long to get loose. CT getting that monkey off our back and getting that first run across the board was huge." Astros third baseman Alex Bregman broke through with a solo homer to lead off the fourth but it was the only hiccup for Kershaw.





AFP