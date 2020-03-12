Baseball should've been first sport to cancel games, but of course it's not

We'll keep this short and sweet, because there's not much to say: cancel spring training.

The NBA is suspended. The NCAA tournament will be played without fans. Harvard just locked its doors. Travel from Europe is banned. Tom Hanks is patient zero. Good luck finding toilet paper.

And still, the spring training show must go on?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Only baseball.

I'm going to assume this story will have a short shelf life and that by the end of Thursday, MLB will have done the right thing and stopped exposing its fans and players to the exact situation we're supposed to avoid in our fight against time to slow the spread of coronavirus - elbow-to-elbow crowds coughing, sneezing, and just generally expectorating all over each other in the hot Florida/Arizona sun.

Then again, trusting MLB to do the right thing is often an exercise in profound disappointment.

That baseball hasn't already canceled these meaningless exhibitions is gross, but not surprising. If the sport has excelled in one area over the last couple of decades, it is consistently getting in its own way, from World Series to PEDs to All-Star Game ties to sign-stealing scandals.

That a rival league would cancel real games before MLB halts worthless ones tells us all we need to know about the sport's priorities and leadership. What's especially galling is the fact that a good chunk of every crowd is made up of retirees who happen to belong to the demographic most at risk in an outbreak.

Nearly 5,000 fans showed up at Charlotte Sports Park on Wednesday to watch the Red Sox beat the Rays in a game that ended with Kevin Lenik retiring Brett Sullivan, and no, I haven't heard of them, either. That's 5,000 people who returned to their homes along Florida's west coast. A few of them boarded planes for Boston.

Story continues

They were allowed to risk exposure for nothing. By the time the game ended, the NBA had suspended its season, Hanks was quarantined in Australia with wife Rita Wilson, and cleanup crews in figurative hazmat suits were trying to scrub the mess of a presidential address that misstated its own policies because a Teleprompter is only as infallible as its reader.

We're only now wrapping our heads around how quickly this virus can spread. The infamous Biogen conference at the Marriott Long Wharf just two weeks ago that produced 72 of Boston's first 90 cases included only about 175 executives, according to the Boston Globe.

Imagine the outcry if JetBlue Park ends up being the spawning ground of a much larger outbreak in Southwest Florida because baseball saw fit to take the sensible step of limiting media contact, but ignored the threat posed by thousands of fans pouring through its Grapefruit and Cactus League turnstiles.

I'd say more, but really, there's nothing more to say: cancel spring training. We'll worry about the regular season later.

Baseball should've been first sport to cancel games, but of course it's not originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston