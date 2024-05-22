BASEBALL: Sectionals get moving today

May 22—One year ago, Frankfort stunned No. 4-ranked Western 2-1 in eight innings in the Class 3A Northwestern Baseball Sectional's championship game.

This year, the teams will meet in the sectional's opening game, at 5 p.m. today.

Just like last year, Western is ranked and Frankfort is the underdog. The No. 7 Panthers are 21-4 while the Hot Dogs are 12-15.

In 2023, both teams had strong senior classes, which included pitching aces. The rebuilt Panthers have exceeded expectations by reaching the 20-win mark for the fourth straight season and repeating as Hoosier Conference championship.

That said, the Hot Dogs beat the Panthers 13-4 on May 4 at Western. The Panthers' pitching had a rough game with 10 walks and five wild pitches — and the defense struggled too, with eight errors.

Also at the Northwestern Sectional tonight, North Montgomery (17-7) plays West Lafayette (8-13) in the second game, at approximately 7 p.m.

The semifinal round is Thursday. Tonight's winners play in the 5 p.m. game followed by No. 8 Twin Lakes (22-4) vs. Northwestern (15-9).

Twin Lakes just beat Northwestern on Saturday at Monticello. The Indians won 14-4 in six innings.

The sectional final is set for 11 a.m. Monday.

The following are looks at other sectionals involving KT-area teams.

4A AT LAF. JEFF

Kokomo plays in the Class 4A Lafayette Jeff Sectional at Loeb Stadium. For the final time, it's strictly a North Central Conference field.

In the opening round tonight, Marion (5-13) faces Lafayette Jeff (5-20) at 5:30 p.m. Following that, at approximately 8 p.m., Kokomo (13-12) takes on Logansport (13-15).

Kokomo and Logan split their two NCC meetings during the season. The Berries prevailed 8-7 on April 16 at Logan and the Kats took a 7-1 win on April 17 at Municipal Stadium. Logansport is leaving the NCC after the school year for the Hoosier Conference.

In Saturday's semifinal round, tonight's winners meet at 11 a.m. followed by No. 7-ranked McCutcheon (20-4) vs. defending sectional champion Harrison (16-11-1).

The championship is at noon Monday.

2A AT EASTERN

Eastern is the two-time defending champion in Sectional 39, which it hosts. The Comets held the sectional at Highland Park in previous seasons, but they will host at their new field this year.

In tonight's opening round, Tipton (5-17) faces Alexandria (17-10) at 5 p.m. Following that, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Taylor (3-20) takes on Eastern (20-8-1).

Eastern thumped Taylor in a pair of Hoosier Heartland Conference games — 19-0 on April 6 and 12-2 on May 1, both in five innings.

The Comets have reached the 20-win mark for the third straight season.

The semifinal round is Saturday. Tonight's winners meet at 11 a.m. followed by Madison-Grant (14-10) vs. Elwood (3-21).

The championship is set for 1 p.m. Monday.

AROUND THE AREA

Peru and Maconaquah are part of the Class 3A Norwell Sectional. In tonight's opening round, Peru (18-5) faces Norwell (16-7) at approximately 7:30 p.m. In Saturday's semifinal round, Maconaquah (9-14) is matched against Mississinewa (16-4) in the second game, at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Carroll and Cass are in action tonight in the Class 2A Delphi Sectional. Carroll (8-9) faces Clinton Prairie (10-13) in the 5 p.m. opener, and Cass (4-15) takes on Benton Central (12-13) at approximately 7:30 p.m. The semifinal round is Thursday with tonight's winners facing off at 5 p.m. followed by No. 6-ranked Seeger (19-4) vs. Delphi (16-9).

Tri-Central has the bye in the Class A Wes-Del Sectional, which has opening-round games today, Thursday and Friday. TC (5-12-1) will face the winner of today's Daleville (11-10) vs. Cowan (11-11) matchup in the 10 a.m. semifinal on Saturday.

Bryan Gaskins is the Tribune's sports editor. He may be reached at bryan.gaskins@kokomotribune.com or 765-454-8567.