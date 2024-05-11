Baseball sectionals: Mavericks to play for championship; Tigers, Warriors survive

May 10—James Monroe 7,

Summers County 3

LINDSIDE — No. 1 James Monroe scored four insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and defeated No. 2 Summers County 7-3 Friday to advance to the Class A Region 3, Section 1 championship.

Five of the seven runs were unearned thanks to five Summers County errors.

Hudson Boggess and Kadyn Hines both had two hits for the Mavericks.

Kaden Lowe was the winning pitcher, going the distance. He struck out nine and walked four and held the Bobcats to three hits.

Brandan Isaac had a triple and run batted in. Jake Boone also drove in a run.

Summers will host an elimination game Monday at 6 p.m. The winner will visit James Monroe Tuesday at 6 p.m. for the championship. If necessary, a second game would be played Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Shady Spring 13, Liberty 3, 6 innings

No. 3 Shady Spring scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to bring an early end to its Class AA Region 3, Section 2 game, a 13-3 win over No. 4 Liberty.

The loss eliminated the Raiders.

Jacob Meadows had a triple as part of a 4 for 5 day for the Tigers. Noah Fox drove in three runs and Gavin Davis was 3 for 3.

Four Shady pitchers combined to limit Liberty to four hits. Fox started and got the win, scattering three hits over three innings and allowing two earned runs. He struck out three and walked zero.

Logan Ellis had a double for the Raiders. Brayden Keith, Landon Hall and Chase Shea all had RBIs.

Shady will go to No. 1 Nicholas County Saturday at 11 a.m. Saturday in an elimination game. The winner will take on Independence for the championship Monday at 6 p.m. at the site of the highest remaining seed.

Wyoming East 12,Westside 3

NEW RICHMOND — Jarred Phillips threw seven strong innings and No. 2 Wyoming East defeated No. 3 Westside 12-3 in a Class AA Region 3, Section 1 elimination game.

Phillips had seven strikeouts and no walks. He gave up just four hits and two of Westside's runs were unearned.

Miken Smyth was 2 for 2 with three runs batted in for the Warriors. Phillips and Michael Johnson both had two RBIs and Zach Hunt scored three runs.

Kadien Vance doubled and drove in a run for the Renegades.

Wyoming East will visit No. 1 PikeView Saturday at 1 p.m. for the championship. PikeView must lose twice.