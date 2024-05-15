Baseball sectionals: Bobcats advance to championship; Cavs' season ends

May 14—Summers County 12, Mount View 2, 6 innings

hinton — The top of Summers County's batting order did the bulk of the damage and No. 2 Summers County defeated No. 4 Mount View 12-2 in six innings, eliminating the Golden Knights from the Class A Region 3, Section 1 tournament.

Leadoff hitter Ben Lane drove in two runs, Brandan Isaac homered, had two RBIs and three runs scored and Jake Boone was 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

No. 9 hitter Robey Brown brought the top third up with a 2 for 3 night.

Matthew Cox drove in a pair of runs.

Four pitchers combined on a four-hitter, with Boone getting the win.

The Bobcats (19-7) will visit No. 1 James Monroe Wednesday at 6 p.m. for the championship. James Monroe must be defeated twice.

Charleston Catholic 5, Greenbrier West 3

charleston — Two pitchers combined on a three-hitter and Charleston Catholic defeated Greenbrier West 5-3 to win the Class A Region 3, Section 2 championship.

Starter Connor Jarvis threw four innings and allowed two hits and two earned runs. He struck out seven and walked five.

Jonah DiCocco finished it off for the save. He allowed a hit and an unearned run while striking over seven and walking two.

The Irish scored their runs over the first four innings. DiCocco drove in both first-inning runs and had an RBI single in the second.

Brayden McClung, Scott McClung and Landon McClung all had RBIs for the Cavaliers. David Lester smacked a double.

Charleston Catholic will host Game 1 of the best-of-3 Class A Region 3 championship series Monday against the Summers County-James Monroe winner.