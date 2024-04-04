Baseball: Schock, Williams power Brook Hill to 13-1 win over All Saints

Apr. 3—BULLARD — A 7-run second inning propelled Brook Hill to a 13-1 win over the visitors from All Saints Episcopal Tuesday night.

Brook Hill amassed 12 hits in the game, with Cooper Schock (triple, double) and Samuel Williams (2-3, triple) leading the way.

Ben Braatz, Tommy Hilliard and Levi Visser had a pair of hits apiece for the Guard.

Braatz pitched five innings and gave up one run (unearned). He allowed three hits and struck out five in collecting the win on the mound.

Brook Hill improved to 12-2, 6-1 with the victory.

The two teams will go at it again at 7 p.m. Friday at the Trojans' home park.