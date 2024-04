SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Santa Fe Christian and Maranatha Christian take to the diamond in a Coastal League matchup.

The game is highlighted by defensive plays, with both teams converting double plays. This one is scoreless until Santa Fe Christian puts 2 runs across in the 6th inning and go on to win 2-0.

