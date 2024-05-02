Baseball: Saint Augustine 9, Madison 0

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- High School baseball with Saint Augustine making the short trek across the freeway to play against Madison.

The Saintsmen won 9-0, paced by junior pitcher you Grayson Boles. The University of Texas commit was absolutely shoving for the saints. He went 5 1/3 innings and fanned nine before giving way to the bullpen who preserved the shutout.

Saints offense was lead by Drake Konja who who had a two hits and drove in three runs.

Saints run there record to 20-5 on the season and will play host to Madison on Friday afternoon and Hickman field.

