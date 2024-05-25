Baseball: Rusk's JD Thompson propels Vanderbilt into SEC tourney semi-finals

May 24—HOOVER, Ala. — JD Thompson, a product of Rusk High School, earned the win on the mound as Vanderbilt topped Mississippi State, 4-3, early Friday morning in the Southeastern Conference Championship Tournament that is being played in Hoover, Alabama.

Thompson, worked six innings and allowed one run, which was earned, off of five hits. He struck out eight Bulldogs and walked one.

Thompson, a sophomore, upped his record to 5-1.

Vanderbilt led, 4-1, going into the ninth inning before the Bulldogs were able to plate a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth.

With the victory, Vanderbilt advances to the tournament semi-finals where they will face either Tennessee or Mississippi State Saturday.