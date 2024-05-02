Baseball roundup: Willmar wins 1 with a walk-off

May 1—WILLMAR — The Willmar baseball team closed out a twinbill with a walkoff victory on Wednesday.

The Cardinals' Mason Thole secured a 2-1 victory over Fergus Falls in the final game of a doubleheader at Klemmetson Field. Earlier in the day, Willmar lost to Sauk Rapids, 4-0.

Tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh, Thole drove in the winning run with a two-out single that scored Dylan Staska from third.

Thole, a senior, was 1-for-3. Conlan Carlson went 2-for-3 with a double.

Staska was 1-for-3 and he was the winning pitcher after recording the final two outs. He replaced Jordan Ellingson, who struck out 10 in 6-1/3 innings.

The Cardinals opened the doubleheader against Sauk Rapids on a high note.

After the Storm got their first two batters on base in the top of the first, Ethan Mader tried moving the runners over with a bunt. Mader's bunt went in the air and into the glove of a diving Cullen Gregory. That kicked off a 3-4-6 triple play, neutralizing the threat.

Sauk Rapids' offense regrouped, finishing with eight hits. Benjamin Rothstein was 3-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI. Shea Koster was 2-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases. Brody Sabin drove in two runs in the victory.

Four Willmar players — Reese Christianson, Braeden Fagerlie, Ellingson and Tyler Madsen — each had a hit against Sauk Rapids.

The Cardinals face Marshall in a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. Monday at Legion Field in Marshall.

Bryce VanderBeek tossed a five-innings three-hit shutout to lead Paynesville past Royalton at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.

VanderBeek struck out seven and walked one.

Isaac Lieser homered and drove in three runs and Reed Johnson and Josiah Utsch each had two hits for the Bulldogs.

Nick Leibold went 2-for-2 with a double for the Royals.

The Bulldogs next host Eden Valley-Watkins at 4 p.m. Monday at Paynesville.

Esau Nelson and Josiah Utsch combined to strike out 17 Royalton batters in Paynesville's win at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.

Nelson got the win after striking out 14 over six innings. He gave up two runs on three hits and three walks. Utsch pitched the seventh and got the save after striking out the side.

Reed Johnson paced the Bulldogs' offense, going 2-for-4 with a run, an RBI and two stolen bases.

Drew Lange hit a walkoff RBI single to propel Holdingford to a win over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.

Lange finished 2-for-4, adding two walks and a pair of steals. Masyn Patrick led the Huskers with three hits, including a solo home run. Dominick Hoikka and Brodi Huls both had two hits for Holdingford.

The Jaguars' Luke Dingmann 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI.

BBE next has a Central Minnesota matchup with Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Kingery Field in Atwater.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa lashed out 10 hits to score 10 runs in its victory over Holdingford at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.

For BBE, Ethan Mueller, Owen Paulson, Luke Illies and Kaden DeRoo each had a pair of hits.

Mueller was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the leadoff position. Paulson went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs. Illies batted 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI. DeRoo went 2-for-3 with two runs and a pair of RBIs.

Mueller also earned the win for the Jaguars. He pitched all seven innings with seven strikeouts and five walks, allowing three hits and four earned runs.

The Braves earned a sweep against Sauk Centre off of some timely hits at Benson.

Noah Goossen, Max Nygaard, Alex Claussen and Mason Moe each recorded an RBI for the Braves. Goossen led the way, going 2-for-3.

Benson plays a non-conference game against Long Prairie-Grey Eagle at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Long Prairie.

Alex Claussen pitched a complete game and shutout the Mainstreeters at Benson.

Claussen allowed six hits and zero earned runs, recording eight strikeouts and one walk.

Noah Goossen and Mason Moe both went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Goossen also scored one of Benson's two runs.

Grant Paffath's sacrifice fly and Eli Jacobson's RBI single in the fifth inning lifted New London-Spicer past Eden Valley-Watkins at Eden Valley.

Chi Schneider led the Wildcats, going 2-for-3 with two runs, a pair of steals and a walk.

Gavin Radabaugh earned the win for NLS in relief of Carson McCain. He went 4-1/3 innings with three strikeouts, allowing four hits and zero runs.

The Wildcats resume Wright County play in a doubleheader against Glencoe-Silver Lake at 4 p.m. Thursday at Glencoe.