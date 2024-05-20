Baseball roundup: Willmar goes 1-1 in matchup with section foes

May 19—WILLMAR — The Willmar baseball team split a pair of games against Section 8AAA foes Saturday at Klemmetson Field.

The Cardinals opened the day with a 9-3 victory against Detroit Lakes. The final game saw Willmar lose 9-8 to Hutchinson.

The split puts the Cardinals at 10-8 overall and 4-4 against 8AAA opponents.

Hutchinson scored all of its runs through the first three innings. Brady Larson was the Tigers' top hitter, going 2-for-5 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run.

Jordan Ellingson finished 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs against Hutchinson. Braeden Fagerlie drove in two runs and scored another in a 1-for-4 effort.

Against Detroit Lakes, leadoff hitter Dylan Staska propelled the Cardinals' offense. The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs, two runs and a pair of stolen bases. Ellingson finished 2-for-4 with a double and two runs. On the mound, Tyler Madsen struck out six over six innings to collect the win.

Willmar hosts another 8AAA rival on Tuesday when Little Falls comes to Willmar. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian fended off a comeback by Central Minnesota Christian by scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to claim a non-conference win at Edgerton.

Blake Schultz led the Flying Dutchmen's offense, going 3-for-4 with three doubles, two RBIs and a run. Logan Breyenberg finished 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run.

Peyton Meyer was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI for the Bluejays. Kadin Dehmlow hit a home run in a 1-for-3 effort.

CMCS has a Camden Conference game against Ortonville at 4:30 p.m. at Ortonville.

Montevideo's offense chalked up with 17 hits to lock up a win in the final game of the Spring Classic Tournament at Montevideo.

The Thunder Hawks' top hitter was Ben Gunlogson, who finished 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Griffin Epema, Brody Dack, Landon Olson, Jackson Baldwin and Jace Goslee all had two hits. One of Olson's hits was a home run.

Dack was also strong on the mound, striking out nine over five innings to get the win.

Ethan Strommer finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs for the Wolverines.

Montevideo is host to Paynesville at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. MACCRAY hosts Canby at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Raymond.

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City recorded its first win of the season with a victory against MACCRAY in the Spring Classic Tournament at Montevideo.

The Falcons out-hit the Wolverines 12-5. Leading the charge was Jonas Morrison. He went 3-for-5 with a home run, six RBIs and two runs scored. Regan Elton finished 2-for-3 with a run.

Ethan Strommer was 2-for3 with a double, a run and an RBI for MACCRAY. Lane Osterfeld also had two hits.

ACGC heads to Lester Prairie at 5 p.m. Monday.

Trailing 11-5 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Montevideo put up seven runs to secure a comeback victory in the opening game of the Spring Classic Tournament at Montevideo.

All seven of the Thunder Hawks' seventh-inning runs came with two outs. Brody Dack tied the game with a two-out single. Jaden Hendrickson brought in the game-winning run after drawing a bases-loaded walk. It was his fourth walk of the game.

Cooper Dack was 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run for Montevideo. Ben Gunlogson went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs. Brody Dack and Dan Gunlogson also had two hits for the Thunder Hawks.

Regan Elton led the Falcons' offense, going 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run. Jonas Morrison added two hits, two RBIs and a run.