Baseball roundup: Willmar Cardinals stay alive with another 9th-inning comeback

Jun. 2—WILLMAR — For the second time this postseason, the Willmar baseball team came up clutch in extra innings.

Facing fifth-seeded Hutchinson in an elimination game in the Section 8AAA bracket, the second-seeded Cardinals got a walk-off win in nine innings Saturday at Klemmetson Field.

Willmar faces top-seeded Alexandria in an elimination game at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud. The winner plays another elimination game at 2 p.m. against the loser of Rocori and Little Falls.

The Cardinals previously opened the postseason with a 5-4 victory in nine innings against Detroit Lakes.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth, the bases were loaded after singles by Connor Smith and Dylan Staska and a Braeden Fagerlie beanball. The game-winning run came across on an error at shortstop on a Cullen Gregory grounder allowed Smith to score.

That was preceded by a three-run bottom of the seventh to extend the game. The Cardinals' first run scored when Braeden Fagerlie was hit by a pitch. Gregory tied the game with a single to left field that scored Tyler Madsen and Smith.

Tyler Madsen pitched 6-1/3 innings of relief to get the win for the Cardinals. He gave up zero runs on two hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

Staska led Willmar's offense, going 2-for-5 with a stolen base.

Brady Larson went 2-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI for the Tigers.

Montevideo 1, Luverne 0Jack Baldwin's two-out RBI single to score Brody Dack pushed Montevideo past Luverne in what was a 12-inning joust at Legion Field in Marshall.

The Thunder Hawks held Luverne to three hits. Gannon Reidinger got the start and went nine innings with nine strikeouts and two walks, allowing three hits. Griffin Epema allowed one walk and had two strikeouts in his three relief innings.

Montevideo faces Windom for a spot in the 3AA championship at 5 p.m. Monday in Marshall.

Quintin Tietz hit a two-out RBI single en route to a walk-off win for Windom over New London-Spicer at Legion Field in Marshall

Luke Knudsen went 2-for-3 with a double, one run and a walk for the Wildcats. Chi Schneider, Nolan Johnson and Blake Schultz each had one hit. Schneider's went for a double.

Windom recorded three hits in the contest. Along with Tietz, Matthew Voehl, who scored the game-winning run, and Hunter Palm all had a hit.

NLS now sees Minnewaska for the second time this postseason in an elimination game at 5 p.m. Monday at Richter Field in Granite Falls.

Minnewaska eliminated Paynesville at Regal and will have another shot at New London-Spicer.

The Lakers face NLS in an elimination game at 5 p.m. Monday at Richter Field in Granite Falls.

Minnewaska's five-run third inning, which featured back-to-back home runs, was the difference.

Noah Jensen, on a full count, hit a grand slam to give the Lakers a 4-1 lead. In the next at-bat, Riley Dell hit a solo home run as he faced an 0-2 count.

Reed Johnson had three of Paynesville's eight hits. He went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.

Blake Thompson shined on the mound for Dawson-Boyd as the Blackjacks moved past Lac qui Parle Valley at Irish Yard in Milroy

Thompson struck out six batters and walked four, allowing a pair of hits and one earned run in his 6-2/3 innings outing. Tygan Long came in for the last out and had a strikeout to seal the win.

Dawson-Boyd locks up a spot in the Section 3A championship at 5 p.m. Thursday at a site to be determined. LQPV takes on Adrian/Ellsworth in an elimination game at 7 p.m. Tuesday back at Yankee Field in Milroy.