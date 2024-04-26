Baseball roundup: Willmar Cardinals score in bunches to beat Brainerd

Apr. 25—WILLMAR — Giving up the big inning wasn't a deterrent for the Willmar baseball team. The Cardinals put together a couple big innings of their own.

Willmar put up 11 hits in a 10-5 Central Lakes Conference victory over Brainerd on Thursday at Elsie Klemmetson Field.

The win puts Willmar at 3-3 in the CLC and 3-3 overall. The Warriors drop to 3-4 in the CLC and 4-4 overall.

Dylan Staska put together a strong performance for the Cardinals.

The senior tossed all seven innings to get the victory. He struck out six, giving up nine hits and three walks.

Staska also scored the game's first run, sparking a three-run bottom-of-the-first inning. Staska hit a leadoff double. He scored on a Brainerd error and kicked up a patch of turf from the batter's box in the process. Staska finished 3-for-3 with three runs.

Two more runs scored in the first on a Cullen Gregory groundout and a passed ball.

The Warriors were quick to respond with a four-run top of the second. Keaton Lingenfelter and Brannon Amundson had back-to-back RBI hits. Two more runs came home on a Maverick Badeaux double.

Willmar was undeterred, scoring a run in the second and third. Braeden Fagerlie, who went 2-for-4, hit a three-run home run to left field in a four-run fourth for the Cardinals.

Cullen Gregory finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run. Blake Reiman was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Willmar heads to Marshall for a non-conference doubleheader at 4 p.m. Monday at Legion Field.

Domininc Heitz's hot bat propelled Watertown-Mayer past New London-Spicer at Ray Weber Field in St. Martin.

Heitz, a senior outfielder/pitcher, went 2-for-3 with a home run and a triple, adding six RBIs and two runs for the Royals. Watertown-Mayer also got three hits, including two doubles, and an RBI from Noah Weinzierl.

Nolan Johnson, Blake Schultz and Brayden Skindelien each had a hit for the Wildcats.

NLS plays host to Minnewaska at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Glenwood.

A five-run sixth inning helped New London-Spicer overcome a seven-run second by Watertown-Mayer in the victory at Ray Weber Field in St. Martin.

Brayden Skindelien was 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and three runs for the Wildcats. Carson McCain was 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, three runs and three RBIs and Nolan Johnson was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for New London-Spicer.

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted scored three runs in the eighth inning to slip past Litchfield at Winsted.

Charlie Mumford hit a two-run RBI single and later Remington Krumweide reached home on a Litchfield error to give the Lakers a 7-4 advantage.

Hunter Schultz hit an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth to cut into HLWW's lead. Schultz finished the game 3-for-5 with two doubles and a pair of runs for the Dragons.

Litchfield goes to Rockford at 7 p.m. Monday.

Colton Long tossed a four-hitter, striking out eight and walking one with one unearned run, to lead Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted past Litchfield at Winsted.

Alex Medina was 2-for-3 with a stolen base for the Dragons.

Holdingford scored four runs in the sixth inning to get by Paynesville at Holdingford.

Eight batters had at least one hit for the Huskers. Drew Lange led the way, batting 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs and an RBI.

For the Bulldogs, Brayden Pung was 2-for-3 with a double, one run and an RBI.

Paynesville hosts a four-team tournament and hosts Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 10 a.m. Saturday at Paynesville.

Brayden VanderBeek went 4-for-4 with a triple and three runs in Paynesville's Game 1 victory over Holdingford at Holdingford.

Isaac Lieser, Josiah Utsch and Esau Nelson were each 2-for-4 for the Bulldogs. Nelson hit two doubles, had four RBIs and scored a run. Utsch had three runs in the victory.

Brett DeRoo went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs as Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa completed the sweep at Kimball.

Luke Dingmann was 2-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base for the Jaguars.

BBE plays Paynesville at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Elrosa.

Ethan Mueller tossed a five-inning two-hitter, striking out five and walking one, to lead Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa to victory at Kimball.

Luke Dingmann went 2-for-4 with two runs and Aiden Mueller was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI for the Jaguars. Luke Illies was 1-for-3 with a triple, a run and four RBIs for BBE.

Jonah Schneider's RBI single in the seventh inning lifted the Royals to a sweep against Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Royalton.

Schneider, who went 1-for-2, also scored for Royalton.

ACGC was held to three hits, which came from Gage Degner, Tucker Johnson and Jonas Morrison.

The Falcons play host to the Trinity School at River Ridge at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Kingery Field in Atwater.

Nick Leibold went the whole way on the mound for the Royals in their win over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Royalton.

Leibold struck out five and walked one in seven innings, where he allowed one hit. He also went 3-for-3 with a run.

Gage Degner, Tucker Johnson and Jonas Morrison each had a hit for the Falcons.

West Central Area's four-run fourth inning was enough to earn a sweep at Benson.

Austin Bennett led the way for the Knights, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and one steal.

Garrett Lenz hit a home run for the Braves. He batted 1-for-3, adding an RBI and a run.

The Braves next host Sauk Centre for a West Central Conference doubleheader at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Benson.

Austin Bennett's complete game effort helped West Central Area hold off the Braves at Benson.

Bennett allowed four hits and one earned run with eight strikeouts and one walk. He also went 2-for-4 with a run and a stolen base.

Alex Claussen went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored for Benson. Zach Wrobleski also was 1-for-3 with a run.

Montevideo sprinted out of the gate with an eight-run first inning to earn a five-inning victory against BOLD at Montevideo.

Gannon Reidinger was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI for the Thunder Hawks. He also threw a complete-game victory, striking out eight.

Daylen Weber went 2-for-2 for the Warriors.

The two teams will look to play again at 5 p.m. Friday in Bird Island.

Davis Patzer and Kaden Mortenson combined on a no-hitter to lead Lac qui Parle Valley to the victory at Madison.

Patzer went the first 5-1/3 innings, striking out eight, walking three and allowing one unearned run. Mortenson got the save, finishing the final 1- 2/3 innings. He struck out four.

The Eagles, 5-0 in the Camden and 6-0 overall, had four hits. Dylan Keimig was 1-for-1 with two walks and three stolen bases. Patzer was 1-for-3 with two stolen bases. Cael Benson went 1-for-1 with a run, a sacrifice and two stolen bases. Landon Weber was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

MACCRAY scored its run in the second Angel Mendoza reached on an error, moved to second on a walk and scored with two outs on a dropped fly ball.

LQPV plays Yellow Medicine East at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Madison. MACCRAY plays Central Minnesota Christian at 4:30 p.m. Monday in Prinsburg.

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton pitchers Alex Munson and Trevor Smith combined for 12 strikeouts to beat Dawson-Boyd in a Camden Conference game at Tracy.

Eli Olson was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Blackjacks.

D-B is host to Canby at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Dawson.

Canby broke a 3-3 tie with two runs in the top of the seventh inning to secure a Camden Conference win against Renville County West at Sacred Heart.

Eli Greenman and Liam MacArthur both scored two runs for the Lancers. Evan Engesome struck out six over five innings to get the victory.

Griffin Howard was 2-for-2 with three runs and three stolen bases for the Jaguars.

RCW hosts Lakeview at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Sacred Heart.

Carson Javers was 2-for-5 with a triple, a run and two RBIs and Ryan Meagher went 2-for-3 to lead Minneota past Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at Willie Reigstad Field in Sunburg.

Jared Cortez was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, a walk and a run for the Fighting Saints.\

KMS plays at 10 a.m. Saturday against host Paynesville in the Paynesville Tournament.

Gage Wilke, Drew Monson and Owen Cherveny all had two hits as Yellow Medicine cruised to the five-inning victory at Richter Field in Granite Falls.

Wilke went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI. Monson was 2-for-3 with a run and a stolen base. Cherveny was 2-for-2 with a double, a hit-by-pitch, a run and five RBIs.

Andrew Fagen got the complete-game victory, striking out six and walking one. He allowed two hits and one unearned run.

YME plays Lac qui Parle Valley at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Madison.