Baseball roundup: Willmar Cardinals salvage a split with Rocori Spartans

Apr. 23—COLD SPRING — The Willmar baseball team rattled off five runs in the sixth inning to come back and beat Rocori in Game 2 to split the Central Lakes Conference doubleheader on Tuesday.

The Cardinals earned an 8-4 win in Game 2 after falling 4-3 in a walkoff fashion to Rocori in Game 1. Willmar is both 2-3 in the conference and overall. Rocori is 3-3 in each.

Willmar's five-run fifth inning got underway when Connor Smith took a bases-loaded walk, followed by an RBI single by Conlan Carlson and a two-run RBI double from Dylan Staska.

Tyler Madsen hit a sacrifice fly following Staska's at-bat to score Carlson and give the Cardinals an 8-4 lead with one inning to play.

Staska got the Cardinals on the board with his first two-run RBI double in the third inning. He finished 2-for-4 in Game 2. Jaxon Schirmers also had an RBI single in the fourth.

Rocori walked off Willmar in Game 1. With one out and bases loaded, Tyler Prom drove in the game-winning run with a base hit to center field that brought home Riley Bauer.

Willmar continues CLC play when it hosts Brainerd at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Breydon Dobmeier was 4-for-5 with a double, two runs and two RBIs and Westin Middendorf smacked a home run and drove in four runs in Melrose's sweep of BOLD at Bird Island.

Rylan Gass was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Warriors.

BOLD goes to Montevideo for a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. Thursday

Isaac Rosenberger went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs and Connor Anderson was 2-for-2 with three RBIs in Melrose's victory over BOLD at Bird Island.

Tate Sheehan was 3-for-5 with a double, two stolen bases and three RBis for BOLD.

An eight-run third-inning wiped out a 3-1 deficit and helped Minnewaska to the five-inning victory at Sauk Centre

Jack Majerus was 3-for-4 with three runs, a double and an RBI to lead the Lakers. Dylan Alexander was 2-for-4 with a triple, a run and an RBI for Minnewaska.

Minnewaska goes to Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer at 4:30 p.m. Friday to play New London-Spicer in a non-conference game.

An eight-run second inning erased a short-lived 1-0 Mainstreeter lead in Minnewaska's victory at Sauk Centre.

Dylan Alexander was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Noah Jensen went 2-for-5 with a triple, a double, three runs and two RBIs for the Lakers.

Jace Goslee, Sam Knoop and Brody Dack combined to throw a one-hitter for Montevideo in the nightcap as the Thunder Hawks swept West Central Area in a doubleheader at Barrett.

Goslee got the win after striking out eight over four innings. The trio combined for 15 strikeouts.

Griffin Epema, Gannon Reidinger, Jackson Baldwin and Dan Gunlogson each had two hits for Montevideo.

The Thunder Hawks host BOLD for a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. Friday.

Gannon Reidinger went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two runs and five RBIs to lead Montevideo past West Central Area at Barrett.

Griffin Epema was 2-for-3 with two walks, three stolen bases and four runs for the Thunders. Cooper Dack went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, three runs and three RBIs for Montevideo.

Morris/Chokio-Alberta lashed out 20 hits for the victory at Benson

Alex Asmus went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, two runs and an RBI to lead the Tigers. Andrew Marty and Owen Anderson each had three hits for Morris/CA.

Alex Claussen, Garrett Lenz and Noah Goosen all had hits for the Braves.

Benson is host to West Central Area for a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Eden Valley-Watkins tacked on five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to lock up a victory over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at Eden Valley.

Coltant Harff led the Eagles by going 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run.

Braeden Michels and Owen Paulson both hit doubles for the Jaguars.

BBE goes to Kimball for a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Jared Cortez paced Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at the plate and on the mound in the Fighting Saints' win over Yellow Medicine East at Richter Field in Granite Falls.

Cortez, a senior committed to the NCAA Division II Southwest Minnesota State University, went 5-for-5 with a triple and a double, adding three runs. He also went the final three innings and recorded seven strikeouts and one walk, allowing two hits and one run, to earn the win.

KMS hosts Minneota at 5 p.m. Thursday at Willie Reigstad Field in Sunburg. YME takes on Lakeview at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Granite Falls.

Nathan Hansen's strong day at the plate helped Dawson-Boyd get past Central Minnesota Christian School at Dawson.

Hansen batted 2-for-3 with a triple and a double, adding one run, an RBI and a stolen base.

The Blackjacks got a hit each from Blake Thompson and Collin Olson. Thompson, who had a stolen base, also scored for Dawson-Boyd.

For the Bluejays, Braelin Rime was 3-for-4 with a double and a pair of stolen bases. CMCS' Wesley Fussy, Kadin Dehmlow and Riley Broberg all had a hit.

CMCS goes to Ortonville at 4:30 p.m. Friday. D-B faces Tracy-Milroy-Balaton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Tracy.

MACCRAY scored 16 runs on 13 hits and four Lakeview errors to win in five innings at Cottonwood.

Xavier Noble and Tobyn Dalle each had three hits for the Wolverines. Noble was 3-for-5 with a double, adding four runs and three RBIs. Dalle went 3-for-3 with a double, tacking on three runs and an RBI.

Noble also earned the win for MACCRAY. He pitched all five innings with eight strikeouts and one walk, allowing five hits and two earned runs.

MACCRAY travels to Madison to play Lac qui Parle Valley at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The Vikings got a combined 3-2/3 scoreless relief innings from Carson Javers and Ryan Dalager in their over Renville County West at Minneota.

Javers struck out three, allowing five hits and one walk in two innings, Dalager had four strikeouts in 1-2/3 innings of work.

For RCW, Zach Gustafson was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk and Jacob Savig went 2-for-3.

RCW (2-4) hosts Canby at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Sacred Heart.

Dyllon Geiser pitched a complete game in Lac qui Parle Valley's victory at Milroy.

Geiser, a senior, allowed one hit and a walk, striking out nine in seven innings.

Dylan Keimig, a junior, was 2-for-4 with a double, adding one run and a walk.

LQPV plays MACCRAY at 5 p.m. Thursday in Madison.