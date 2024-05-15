Baseball roundup: Willmar Cardinals earn a split with Sartell

May 14—WILLMAR — Both Willmar and Sartell were looking to climb up the Central Lakes Conference baseball standings. The Cardinals came into Tuesday's doubleheader third in the CLC while the Sabres were fourth.

Not much changed following the twinbill at Elsie Klemmetson Field. The teams split, with Willmar winning Game 1, 2-1, and Sartell taking Game 2, 11-1.

The Cardinals are now 7-6 in the CLC and 9-6 overall. The Sabres are 6-5 in the CLC and 8-7 overall.

A bit of small ball secured a Willmar victory in Game 1.

Tied 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Connor Smith led off with a walk. He got to third base with a pair of steals. With one out, the Cardinals called a squeeze play. Tyler Madsen laid down a bunt and Smith reached home for the walk-off victory.

Madsen went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI. He also pitched all seven innings for Willmar, striking out three without allowing a walk. Reese Christianson also drove in a run in the opener with a sacrifice fly that scored Madsen in the third inning.

The Sabres' offense struck early and often in Game 2. They put up four runs in the bottom of the first and led 9-1 through three frames.

Brady Thompson was Sartell's top hitter, going 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and two RBIs. Then on the mound, Brett Schlangen struck out 11 batters while giving up five hits and no walks.

Smith was 2-for-2 for the Cardinals in the nightcap. Braeden Fagerlie drove in Willmar's lone run with an RBI single that brought home Dylan Staska

Willmar goes to Brainerd for a Central Lakes Conference matchup at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Dylan Anderson went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, two runs and six RBIs and Noah Jensen slugged a home run to lead Minnewaska to the five-inning victory at Benson.

Alex Claussen, Noah Goossen and Noah Hagen had hits for the Braves.

Benson plays Morris/Chokio-Alberta for a West Central Conference matchup at 5 p.m. Thursday at Morris. Minnewaska plays host to Montevideo at 1:30 p.m. Thursday to resume its suspended WCC game from April 30.

Jack Maerjus went 3-for-4 with two runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases as Minnewaska cruised to the victory at Benson.

Riley Dell sent six innings for the win, striking out 13, walking three and allowing two hits.

Alex Claussen and Zach Wrobleski had hits for the Braves.

A three-run bottom of the fifth inning put Sauk Centre up for good as the Mainstreeters got the sweep over BOLD at Lions Memorial Park at Bird Island.

Evan Zales was 3-for-4 for Sauk Centre. Eil Warring drove in a pair of runs and scored another, finishing 2-for-3.

Emmitt Flann finished 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Warriors.

BOLD plays host to West Central Area for a West Central Conference game at 5 p.m. Thursday at Bird Island.

Sauk Centre starting pitcher Evan Zales struck out 10 BOLD batters as the Mainstreeters opened a doubleheader with a win at Lions Memorial park at Bird Island.

Keegan Middendorf, Hunter Broich and Cole Roering each had two hits for Sauk Centre.

Emmitt Flann was 1-for-3 with a run for the Warriors. Nolan Braulick finished 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Melrose's Westin Middendorf hit a grand slam in the first inning as the Dutchmen earned the split with Montevideo at Melrose.

The loss snapped the Thunder Hawks' six-game win streak.

Jackson Baldwin was 2-for-4 with an RBI for Montevideo. Griffin Epema also went 2-for-4 in the loss.

The Thunder Hawks resume their suspended West Central Conference game with Minnewaska from April 30 at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Glenwood.

Montevideo's Gannon Reidinger struck out 12 in a complete-game outing to vault the Thunder Hawks past host Melrose in Game 1.

Reidinger also was 1-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI. Dan Gunlogson was 4-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Jackson Baldwin added two hits, two runs and an RBI for Montevideo.

New London-Spicer pitcher Kaden Toutges limited Annandale to one hit as the Wildcats won a Wright County Conference game in five innings at Regal.

Toutges struck out four and didn't allow a walk in the victory.

Eli Jacobson paced NLS' offense. He was 3-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI. Chi Schneider went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs.

NLS plays Dassel-Cokato for a Wright County Conference game at 6 p.m. Thursday at Cokato.

Max Geislinger went 3-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs as Eden Valley-Watkins overcame a 6-0 deficit in its win over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at Elrosa Baseball Field.

Luke Illies accounted for four of BBE's 11 hits. The junior batted 4-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and one run.

BBE goes to Paynesville for a Central Minnesota Conference matchup at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Luke Jeseritz tossed a three-hit shutout and had two hits to propel Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg to over Renville County West at Willie Reigstad Park in Sunburg.

Jeseritz struck out six in the victory. He also was 2-for-3 with a double and a pair of runs. Logan Rudningen went 3-for-3 with three runs, an RBI and four stolen bases.

Isaiah Schroeder and Austin Rice were 1-for-2 for the Jaguars.

KMS plays Lac qui Parle Valley for a Camden Conference matchup at 5 p.m. Thursday at Madison. RCW hosts Ortonville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Sacred Heart.

Collin Olson's RBI single to score Grayson Olson was the difference in Dawson-Boyd's victory over Yellow Medicine East at Granite Falls.

Blake Thompson earned the win for the Blackjacks. He went the final two innings, striking out three batters and allowing a pair of hits.

Drew Almich, Andrew Flaten and Gage Wilke each had two hits for the Sting.

Dawson-Boyd plays MACCRAY in a Camden Conference game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Raymond. YME goes to Canby for a Camden Conference matchup at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Lac qui Parle Valley's Kaden Mortenson delivered a walk-off hit to give the Eagles the win over Pipestone at Madison.

With one out, Mortenson hit a two-run single through the right side of the infield that scored Peyton Radermacher and Dylan Keimig. It was one of two hits for the Eagles.

Dyllon Geiser picked up the win for LQPV, striking out the side in an inning of relief.

LQPV plays host to Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg for a Camden Conference matchup at 5 p.m. Thursday at Madison.