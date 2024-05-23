Baseball roundup: Wildcats earn an impressive victory

May 22—SPICER — The New London-Spicer baseball team grabbed some late-season momentum against one of the top teams in its section.

Led by a complete-game victory from right-hander Grant Paffrath, the Wildcats beat Section 3AA-North rival Montevideo 3-0 Wednesday at Green Lake Diamonds.

Following the game, section seeding took place.

Montevideo (16-4) earned the No. 3 seed in 3AA-North and will host No. 6 Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (11-7) at 5 p.m. Tuesday. New London-Spicer (13-6) is the No. 5 seed and heads to No. 4 Morris/Chokio-Alberta (14-4) at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Top-seeded Minnewaska (15-2) and No. 2 Paynesville (16-4) earned first-round byes. They will host second-round games at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 30.

Paffrath managed to keep the Thunder Hawks' offense at bay, striking out five with five hits and two walks allowed. The NLS defense got an inning-ending double play in the top of the second inning. Then with the bases loaded in the top of the third, Paffrath ended the threat by striking out Brody Dack.

NLS' Eli Jacobson led off the bottom of the third with a double and eventually reached home on an RBI single from Luke Knudsen. The Wildcats tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Carson McCain scored on a passed ball and Nolan Johnson plated a run on a sacrifice fly by Paffrath.

Chi Schneider was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles for NLS. Fisher Glauvitz also had a double in a 1-for-3 effort.

Landon Olson was Montevideo's top hitter, going 2-for-3. Cooper Dack went 1-for-3 with a double.

The Thunder Hawks end the regular season with a 16-4 record.

NLS (12-6) wraps up the regular season with a home game against Redwood Valley at 4:30 p.m. Thursday back at Green Lake Diamonds.

Dawson-Boyd rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at Willie Reigstad Park in Sunburg.

Blake Thompson went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and a walk and Kameron Sather was 2-for-3 with a run, two RBIs, a walk and three stolen bases for the Blackjacks. Tygan Long went 2-for-4.

For KMS, Jared Cortez and Evan Zimmer were each 2-for-4.

Dawson-Boyd is the top seed in Section 3A-North. The Blackjacks play No. 8 Lakeview at 11 a.m. Saturday in Dawson in the first round of the playoffs. KMS awaits to learn its opponent in the Section 3AA-North playoffs.