Baseball roundup: Wild rally leads Willmar Cardinals past Little Falls Flyers

May 23—WILLMAR — The Willmar baseball team used a four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Little Falls 4-3 on Thursday at Swanson Field.

Little Falls had taken a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh before the Cardinals scored four runs with one out.

Dylan Saska led the way for Willmar, going 3-for-3 with a run. Six other Cardinals had one hit.

For Little Falls, five players had a hit.

Connor Smith got the pitching win with a scoreless inning of relief.

Willmar, with an 11-8 record, has another non-conference game scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday at Becker. LIttle Falls is 13-6 and one of Willmar's Section 8AAA opponents.

Elijah Jacobson homered and Carson McCann, Nolan Johnson and Blake Schultz all had two hits in New London-Spicer's victory over Redwood Valley at the Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.

Andrew Willemssen went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a hit by pitch and Jacob Hildebrandt was 3-for-3 with a double.

NLS opens Section 3AA-North play with a game at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Morris/Chokio-Alberta's Chizek Field. NLS is the fifth seed. Morris/CA is the fourth seed.

Zach Wrobleski led the way for the Braves, going 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and an RBI.

Max Nygaard had a hit, three runs, two RBIs and five stolen bases in Benson's win over Hillcrest Lutheran in Fergus Falls.

Landon Skarsten was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Braves.

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle held Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa to three hits in a non-conference win at Upsala.

The Jaguars begin Section 6A-South play on Tuesday. Seeds are scheduled to be announced Saturday.

Luke Dingmann went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Luke Illies was 2-for-4 for Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in its victory over Upsala/Swanville Area. at Upsala.

Ethan Mueller tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out eight with no walks.

Litchfield's season came to a close after losing to Norwood Young America in the opening round of the Section 5AA tournament at Norwood Young America.

The Dragons were the No. 11 seed and the Raiders are the No. 6 seed.

NYA takes on No. 3 Rockford at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rockford.

Sixth-seeded Madelia ended No. 11 BOLD's season with a shutout victory in the opening round of the Section 2A tournament at Madelia.

The Blackhawks face No. 3 Sleepy Eye at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Sleepy Eye.

Seventh-seeded Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City advanced in the winners' bracket with the victory over second-seeded Mayer Lutheran in Mayer.

The Falcons (2-18) scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to break a 2-2 tie against the Crusaders (11-8).

Isaiah Renne went 2-for-3 with two runs, two stolen bases, a walk and an RBI and Regan Elton was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for ACGC.

Jaxon Drange went six innings for the win, surrendering one hit and two runs, one earned. He struck out seven and walked nine.

ACGC plays third-seeded Legacy Christian Academy at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Andover. Legacy Christian Academy beat No. 6 Trinity/Unity 8-3.

Xavier Noble and Garrett Struxness hammered home runs in MACCRAY's victory over Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at Lilleberg Field in Raymond.

Ethan Strommer went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI for the Wolverines.

Luke Jeseritz was 2-for-4 with a run, an RBI, a walk and stolen bases, Evan Zimmer was 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs and Logan Johnson was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a stolen base for the Fighting Saints.

MACCRAY opens Section 3A-North play against Renville County West at 1 p.m. Saturday in Madison. MACCRAY is the No. 3 seed. RCW is No. 6. The winner then plays the winner of No. 2 Lac qui Parle Valley and No. 7 Central Minnesota Christian at 3:30 p.m. in Madison.

KMS is the sixth seed in Section 3AA-North. The Fighting Saints play at 5 p.m. Tuesday at No. 3 Montevideo.

Yellow Medicine East tallied four runs in the top of the seventh inning to get a come-from-behind win against Central Minnesota Christian at Prinsburg.

The Sting are the No. 4 seed in Section 3AA-North. They open the postseason against No. 5 Canby at 1 p.m. Saturday in Dawson. The Bluejays are the No. 7 seed and begin the playoffs against No. 2 Lac qui Parle Valley at 11 a.m. Saturday in Madison.

Minnewaska and Morris/Chokio-Alberta played to a tie after a 10-inning game to wrap up a West Central Conference doubleheader at Morris.

Dylan Alexander finished 4-for-4 with three doubles, two runs and an RBI for the Lakers.

Both teams begin Section 3AA-North play next week. Fourth-seeded Morris/CA hosts fifth-seeded New London-Spicer at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The winner plays top-seeded Minnewaska at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 30 at Glenwood.

Minnewaska snapped Morris/Chokio-Alberta's 12-game win streak with a Game 1 win in a West Central Conference doubleheader at Morris.

Jack Majerus finished 2-for-4 with two runs and two stolen bases for the Lakers. Noah Jensen finished 2-for-3 with a run scored.