BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Stull's single lifts Red Devils over Panthers

Apr. 9—JEFFERSONVILLE — Kannon Stull's RBI-single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Jeffersonville a 3-2 walk-off win over Jennings County in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Thursday evening.

"It was a tie game and I realized there was a job that had to be done. I knew I had to execute and put the ball in play. I was very confident coming up to the plate," said Stull, who finished the game 3-for-4 with a double while reaching base four times.

The Red Devils tallied two runs in the bottom of the second inning off Panthers ace Jacob Vogel, who last week struck out 17 against Austin.

Jennings fought back, plating single runs in the third and sixth frames to tie the game.

In the bottom of the seventh, against Panthers' reliever Carson McNulty, Alex Kelley led off with a single, moved to second on Grant Paradowski's sacrifice bunt, then scored on Stull's single to center.

Max McEwen (2-1) picked up the win in relief of Caiden White, who allowed one earned run on four hits while walking four and striking out nine over five innings. White also went 2-for-3 at the plate.

Brett Denby went 2-for-3 at the plate with a triple and an RBI for the Red Devils (3-5, 1-1).

"We definitely could've started off the season stronger, but every win matters. That was a big win to pick up," Stull said.

JEFFERSONVILLE 3, JENNINGS COUNTY 2

Jennings Co. 001 001 0 — 2 6 1

Jeffersonville 020 000 1 — 3 9 2

W — Max McEwen (2-1). L — Carson McNulty (0-1). 2B — Kannon Stull (J). 3B — Brett Denby (J). Records — Jennings County 1-1, Jeffersonville 3-5.

HORNETS TOPPLE TIGERS

CROTHERSVILLE — A 12-run first inning and an 11-run second helped propel Henryville to a 28-1 win at Crothersville in Southern Athletic Conference action Thursday.

The Hornets pounded out 16 hits, including seven for extra bases, in the victory. Henryville also benefitted from 23 walks.

"This game was good from the standpoint of giving some of our struggling hitters some confidence, but I felt bad for the Crothersville kids who had trouble throwing strikes. We walked 23 times in the five innings," Hornets coach Jeff Schroeder said. "It may seem to some who were not there that we ran the score up on them, but we did things offensively to keep the score from getting any worse. Sam Guernsey and Cade Riley did a good job of throwing strikes for us and allowing our defense to make plays."

Guernsey picked up the win on the mound. He also had a double — one of six by Henryville — to help his own cause. Parker Rappe led the Hornets with three hits while Sam Gilles had a pair of doubles. Additionally, Drew Lindley had two hits, including a double, and five RBIs while Hayden Barbour had a pair of singles and four RBIs.

HENRYVILLE 28, CROTHERSVILLE 1

Henryville (12)(11) 5 00 — 28 16 0

Crothersville 001 00 — 1 3 2

W — Sam Guernsey (1-0). L — Lucas Hilton (0-1). 2B — Sam Gilles (H) 2, Dawson Hope (H), Guernsey (H), Drew Lindley (H), Christian Wenskoski (H), Hilton (C). 3B — Parker Rappe (H). Records — Henryville 2-2, 1-0; Crothersville 0-1, 0-1.