Baseball Roundup: Springfield area high school results for April 1-2

April began with two days not conducive to spring sports but despite storms that necessitated a tornado watch on Monday followed by rain and falling temperatures on Tuesday, some games were played nonetheless. Here is a roundup of games played in The State Journal-Register's coverage area on April 1-2.

Tuesday’s results

WILLIAMSVILLE 10, RIVERTON 1: At Williamsville, Easton Blankenship went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles to help lead the Bullets’ offensive charge in a Sangamo Conference win on Tuesday.

Blankenship drove in two runs and scored twice.

Williamsville leadoff hitter Brayden Saling also went 3-for-4 and had two RBIs. Teammates Joshua Cates and Brecken Thomas doubled for the Bullets (5-4).

Saling got the win with a four-inning start. He struck out two and gave up four hits, no walks and one run.

Jacob Files hit an RBI double in the top of the first to temporarily give Riverton a 1-0 lead.

NORTH MAC 23, DECATUR LUTHERAN 1 (3 innings): At Virden, Aiden Hatalla went 3-for-3 with six RBIs as the Panthers romped their way to a nonconference win.

Hatalla was a single shy of the cycle with a double, a triple and a home run.

Collin Etter tripled and drove in four runs for the Panthers while Quinn Morrow also tripled.

Morrow pitched all three innings, struck out three and allowed two hits, two walks and one run.

PAWNEE 15, BUFFALO TRI-CITY 2 (6 innings): At Buffalo, Caden Anderson and Carter Morell each drove in three runs to lift Pawnee to a road MSM Conference win.

Nick Rice and Carson Wort each had a pair of hits for Pawnee (8-3). Rice, who had two RBIs, and Hunter Barber doubled while Wort stole a pair of bases.

Jacob Butler got the win in three innings pitched. He struck out five and allowed three hits, one walk and two runs — one earned.

Casey Whittington went 2-for-2 for Tri-City (2-3).

GREENFIELD 16, CARLINVILLE 3: At Greenfield, Brody Reif doubled twice, homered and finished 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs as the Tigers won in four innings.

Greenfield erased a three-run deficit by scoring 10 runs in the bottom of the second inning before adding six more in the third. Kohen Vetter went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and scored twice.

Blake Killam doubled, and Dom Alepra scored on a wild pitch to highlight Carlinville’s three-run first inning.

JERSEYVILLE 13, HILLSBORO 3 (6 innings): At Jerseyville, the Panthers sealed a win with eight runs in the final three innings of a nonconference game.

Easton Heafner and J.R. Wells drove in three runs apiece and Zach Weiner finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Jerseyville. Abe Kribs went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the win.

Jace Stewart doubled twice, scored a run and drove in one for Hillsboro.

Monday’s results

CARLINVILLE 2, STAUNTON 1: At Staunton, Carlinville scored the go-ahead run in the top seventh inning and won its first game of the season after an 0-6 start.

Noah Byots (2-for-4) delivered the game-winning run with an RBI single with two outs scoring courtesy runner Cash Enrietta. Enrietta replaced Blake Killam, who led off the inning with a double.

Both teams scored a run in the fourth inning. Aiden Wagner had an RBI single in the top-half for Carlinville, and Staunton’s Drake Billings singled in Matthew Overby to tie the game in the bottom-half.

Dom Alepra threw a complete game to earn the win. Alepra struck out eight, walked zero and gave up four hits and one earned run.

LITCHFIELD 6, LUTHERAN 0 (4 innings): At Lutheran, Litchfield scored early, and Mathew Bywater took command of the mound in the Purple Panthers’ nonconference victory.

Drake Gasperson had an RBI single, and Ethan Saathoff delivered a run-scoring double as Litchfield led 2-0 after one. Carson Saathoff added an RBI double, and Tate Dobrinich scored on a passed ball in the third for a 4-0 lead.

A balk plated a fifth run for Litchfield and Jones Laidyn’s RBI single ended the scoring in the fourth. Bywater struck out six, walked one and yielded three hits for the win.

