Baseball roundup: A special win on a special day for Benson

May 10—BENSON — On Caitlin Nichols' special day, Landon Skarsten shined on the mound for the Benson baseball team to help lead the Braves to victory over Ortonville on Friday evening.

Nichols, who is in the midst of a battle with Hodgkin's lymphoma, threw an impressive first pitch, according to Braves head coach Tom Foley. She is the brother of Benson eighth-grade junior high player Noah Nichols and the daughter of junior varsity head coach Jason Nichols.

Nichols' first pitch laid the foundation for Braves sophomore pitcher Landon Skarsten, who pitched a complete game for Benson in its 3-0 victory.

"It was great to see all the support for Caitlin," said Foley, whose program sold "No one fights alone" t-shirts. All the proceeds went to the NIchols family.

Skarsten struck out eight and walked zero, allowing two hits in seven innings as Benson improved to 5-10 overall.

"Landon had a really good game," Foley said. "That was fun to watch. He was on today."

Zach Wrobleski and Noah Goossen both had multi-hit performances for the Braves. Wrobleski was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Goossen went 2-for-3 with two runs.

"That was one of our first games this year where we had no errors," Foley said. "This (win) is huge in trying to get a home playoff game."

The Braves play host to Minnewaska for a West Central Conference doubleheader at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Benson.

The Lakers scored six runs in the sixth inning to close out their matchup with Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg early at Glenwood.

Austin Weber led the way for Minnewaska. He was 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs, two runs, one steal and a walk.

Levi Johnson, Jack Majerus and Thomas Poegel each had a pair of hits for the Lakers. One of Majerus' went for a double.

Jared Cortez had three of the Fighting Saints' six hits. The senior went 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and one run.

KMS plays host to Ortonville for a Camden game at 5 p.m. Monday at Willie Reigstad Field in Sunburg. Minnewaska next plays New London-Spicer in a non-conference matchup at 10 a.m. Saturday in Regal.

Back-to-back hits from Griffin Epema and Cooper Dack scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to push the Thunder Hawks to a win at Redwood Falls.

Dack was one of four Montevideo batters to record two hits. Ben Gunlogson, Dan Gunlogson and Gannon Reidinger also had a pair of hits.

Dack also earned the win on the mound for the Thunder Hawks. He struck out five and walked two, allowing four hits and two runs in the final four innings.

Montevideo (12-1) goes to Melrose at 4 p.m. Tuesday for a West Central Conference doubleheader.

The Jaguars recorded 10 hits, including seven that went for extra bases, in their win over Brandon-Evansville in Elrosa.

Luke Dingmann led the way for BBE. The senior third baseman went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double, adding two runs and an RBI.

Kaden DeRoo and Jack Lundberg each had one triple for the Jaguars. Brett DeRoo and Ethan Mueller both had one double.

BBE plays host to Hancock at 5:30 p.m. Saturday back in Elrosa.

The Cardinals recorded six extra base hits and 12 total in their win at Bob Cross Park in Sauk Rapids.

Landon Ogdahl led the way for Willmar. The senior went 4-for-4 with a triple and a double, adding three RBIs. Conlan Carlson and Dylan Staska both were 2-for-3 with a double.

Staska also earned the win on the mound for the Cardinals. He went five innings with five strikeouts and zero walks, allowing six hits and two runs.

Willmar plays host to Sartell at 4 p.m. Tuesday for a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader at Klemmetson Field.

Tate Sheehan went 3-for-3 with two doubles, three runs and two RBIs in BOLD's victory over West Central Area at Barrett.

Max Benson and Jack Kaiser had two hits each for the Warriors. Both of Benson's hits went for doubles.

BOLD next plays host to Sauk Centre for a West Central Conference doubleheader at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Bird Island.