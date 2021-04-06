BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Pirates roll over Rebels

Apr. 6—ELIZABETH — Behind a strong start from Brandon Broady, Charlestown cruised to a 13-2 five-inning win at South Central on Monday night.

The junior pitcher allowed two unearned runs on two hits while walking two and striking out eight over four innings to earn the victory.

Matthew McCoy paced the Pirates at the plate with two hits and two RBIs.

Nolan Siler added a pair of RBIs and he, Jacob Glover and Dietrich Brown each scored twice for Charlestown (3-0), which hosts Perry Central at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

CHARLESTOWN 13, SOUTH CENTRAL 2

Charlestown 511 06 — 13 4 3

South Central 200 00 — 2 2 5

W — Brandon Broady. L — Kole Stewart. 2B — Christian Kiper (SC). Records — Charlestown 3-0, South Central 0-3.

PANTHERS BEAT BRAVES

BORDEN — Visiting Corydon Central's eight-run fourth inning helped propel the Panthers past Borden 14-3 Monday.

The game was scoreless until the third inning when Corydon scored three times and the Braves once. The Panthers eight-run eruption increased their lead to 11-1 before Borden tallied two runs in the fifth. Corydon, though, scored thrice more in the sixth.

"We did not play well, but Corydon deserves a lot of the credit for that. They had us on the ropes the whole game," Braves coach Eric Stotts said. "Our pitchers struggled. Our defense struggled too, but I have to give our kids credit. They fought hard, stayed together as a team and didn't let their heads drop. They kept their energy up. I love to see that. We will work on some things in practice this week and look to bounce back this weekend. We have a lot of inexperience, but I like the team we are becoming."

Borden (2-1) is slated to host Clarksville for a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.

CORYDON CENTRAL 14, BORDEN 3

Corydon Central 003 803 — 14 11 2

Borden 001 020 — 3 4 3

W — Fowler (1-0). L — Zach Knight (0-1). 2B — Willoughby (CC). HR — Kaiser (CC). Records — Corydon Central 2-1, Borden 2-1.

LIONS TAME MUSTANGS

SALEM — Salem downed New Washington 17-0 in the Mustangs' season-opener Monday.

New Wash (0-1) next hosts South Ripley at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.