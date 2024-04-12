Baseball roundup: Parkers Prairie stuns BBE with 7 runs in the 7th

Apr. 11—PARKERS PRAIRIE — The Parkers Prairie baseball team scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to stun Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 7-6 on Thursday.

BBE built a 6-0 lead through 6-1/2 hinnings. Lucas Dingmann went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs and also pitched six scoreless innings. He allowed six hits and three walks, striking out two.

Joe Johnson was 2-for-2 with two walks, a run and an RBI for Parkers Prairie.

BBE plays host to Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Regal.

Dawson-Boyd saw a 2-0 lead erased when Border West scored five times in the third inning, four more times in the fourth and three times in the fifth to walk off the Blackjacks at Graceville.

Blake Thompson, Nathan Hansen and Tygan Long all had hits for Dawson-Boyd.

Dawson-Boyd plays host to Minneota at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dawson.

Willmar jumped on Fergus Falls early with a seven-run first inning on the way to victory over host Fergus Falls.

Jordan Ellingson went 2-for-3 with a pair of runs for the Cardinals. He also got the win on the mound after tallying 10 strikeouts in 6-1/3 innings of relief.

Cullen Gregory also went 2-for-3, adding a run and an RBI. Blake Reiman scored three runs and stole three bases. Dylan Staska and Jaxin Schirmers both had two RBIs in the victory.

Willmar goes to Sauk Rapids at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Grant Paffrath went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, Carson McCain was 2-for-3 with two runs, a walk and a stolen base, and Brayden Skindelien was 2-for-4 with a run, a walk and two RBIs as New London-Spicer needed six innings to beat Dassel-Cokato at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.

Paffrath also got the pitching win, going four innings. He struck out four with no walks and allowed three hits and one unearned run. McCain went the final two innings.

Isaac Salmon, Garrett Kelly and Kaleb Lang all had hits for the Chargers.

NLS travels to Optimist Park in Litchfield to play the Dragons at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Aaiden Smith was 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs to lead Rockford past Litchfield in a six-inning win at Litchfield's Optimist Park.

Patrick Binnebose was 3-for-5 with three runs, a stolen base and an RBI for the Rockets.

Hunter Schultz was 2-for-3 with a double, a run, a walk and a stolen base for Litchfield. Jaxon Marquardt was 1-for-2 with a hit-by-pitch and Jordan Abbott went 1-for-3 with a double for the Dragons.

Litchfield plays host to Providence Academy at 3 p.m. Saturday at Optimist Park.

Minnewaska put up six runs in the bottom of the second inning en route to a doubleheader sweep over BOLD at Lions Memorial Park in Bird Island.

Connor Erickson finished 1-for-1 with five RBIs for the Lakers. Nathan Dell scored two runs and got the complete-game victory, striking out six.

Tate Sheehan and Max Benson each had a hit and a run for the Warriors.

Minnewaska has a non-conference game against Osakis at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Osakis. BOLD is host to New Ulm Cathedral at 5 p.m. Friday.

Dylan Alexander finished 3-for-4 with a run in Minnewaska's series-opening win over BOLD at Lions Memorial Park in Bird Island.

Connor Erickson added a hit, two RBIs and a run for the Lakers. Alex Panitzke struck out eight over five innings to collect the win.

Hunter Malvin went 1-for-3 with a run and a stolen base for the Warriors.