Baseball roundup: NLS Wildcats use a big inning to beat Minnewaska Lakers

May 12—REGAL — The New London-Spicer baseball team used a six-run second inning to jump out to a big lead on the way to an 8-4 non-conference victory over Minnwaska on Saturday Beier Field.

Seven players had one hit for NLS. Carson McCain went 1-for-3 with a triple, a hit by pitch, a run and an RBI. Nolan Johnson was 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and two RBIs.

For Minnewaska, Jack Majerus was 2-for-4 with a hit by pitch and an RBI and Alex Panitzke was 2-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI.

NLS plays Annandale at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer. Minnewaska has a doubleheader with Benson scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Benson.

Led by Dylan Keimig, Lac qui Parle Valley put up 13 hits in a victory over Yellow Medicine East at Madison.

Keimig finished 4-for-4 with a double, three runs, an RBI and two stolen bases. Landon Weber finished 3-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI.

Braden Nelson was the Sting's top hitter, going 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI.

LQPV hosts Pipestone at 5 p.m. Tuesday. YME is back in Granite Falls to face Dawson-Boyd at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Brody Nachbor was 3-for-4 with three doubles and five RBIs in Border West's win over host Lac qui Parle Valley at Madison.

Marshall Tolifson drew four walks and scored four runs for the Buccaneers.

The Eagles' Kaden Molden finished 2-for-2 with a solo home run. Dylan Keimig drove in two runs, going 1-for-4 with a triple.

Yellow Medicine East came back from a six-run deficit to beat Border West at Madison.

Down 9-8 heading into the top of the seventh inning, the Sting tied the game on an RBI single by Braden Nelson. They got the go-ahead run when the next batter, Eric Jimenez, hit a sacrifice fly that scored Drew Monson.

Nelson led YME's offense, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a run. He also got the win on the mound after tossing 5-2/3 innings of relief.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Kaleb Lochner and Hunter Streit combined to strike out 11 Litchfield batters as the Cougars beat the Dragons at Optimist Park in Litchfield.

Lochner tossed the first five innings, striking out eight for the win. Streit got the save, striking out three in two innings.

Ethan Holtz hit a solo home run for Litchfield. He was 1-for-3. Alex Medina stole three bases while also going 1-for-3.

The Dragons have a Wright County Conference game against Watertown-Mayer at 7 p.m. Monday at Highland Park in Watertown.

Senior Kaden DeRoo tossed a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one, in Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa's victory over the Hancock Owls at Elrosa.

Luke Dingmann went 2-for-2 with two runs, two stolen bases, a home run and three RBIs for the Jaguars. Brett DeRoo was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI for BBE.

BBE next plays Eden Valley-Watkins at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Elrosa.