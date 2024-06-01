Baseball roundup: NLS gets the party started early

May 31—GLENWOOD — New London-Spicer is thriving in the Section 3AA-North grind.

The Wildcats' baseball team got the fifth seed in the six-team sub-section despite holding a 14-6 record in the regular season.

"We saw the five seed and that gave us a little extra spark to get it going," said senior outfielder Carson McCain. "Everyone wants it. Everyone's hungry."

Against the top seed in the North Friday, NLS dominated.

The Wildcats put up eight runs over the first two innings en route to a 10-4 victory over Minnewaska at Marthaler Field.

NLS faces Windom in the championship quarterfinals at noon Saturday at Legion Field in Marshall. The Eagles are the three seed in the South sub-section. They beat second-seeded Fairmont 3-1 Thursday to reach the final four.

"All of us section coaches talked and we knew every team was pretty dang talented," said Wildcats co-head coach Kyle Lieser. "A seed puts you in a spot on the bracket but from there, you just have to go back to playing baseball. That's what these guys are doing. They're picking each other up and our dugout is having a lot of fun."

The top two seeds in the North sub-section meet in an elimination game. Minnewaska faces No. 2 Paynesville at noon in Regal.

"The way our section was going to be seeded, it wasn't going to matter," said Lakers head coach Joe Alexander. "You have to play your best baseball game in and game out. New London, Paynesville, Montevideo, us, any of us could have been the one seed. And NLS looked like a one seed today. They played well in every aspect of the game."

The Wildcats' success started at the top. The first four hitters in the lineup — Brayden Skindelien, Luke Knudsen, Chi Schneider and McCain — had seven of the team's 10 hits.

"Our top section of our lineup, we just roll," said Schneider. The Upper Iowa University commit finished 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. "If one person gets a hit, we just feed off that energy. We're really seeing the ball well right now. We're all talking. We got guys in our lineup that smack curveballs and we got guys who just kill the fastball."

One of the biggest hits came from McCain. He drove an Alex Panitzke pitch over the fence in left-center for a three-run home run.

"With runners on second and third, I just wanted to get it into the outfield and get under it a little bit," said McCain, who'll play baseball at St. Cloud Technical and Community College. "It's a huge confidence boost and it takes a load off the pitcher, too, by building that lead."

Lieser said of the top four hitters, "It's one of those things when the guy at the top of the order gets things going. Brayden had two hits today and that just puts all the cards in place. ... Knudsen never has a bad at-bat. Schneider and McCain are our big boys in the middle.

"They can swing it. When those four go, the rest kind of falls in place."

With an 8-0 lead, NLS junior pitcher Kaden Toutges had plenty of wiggle room. He threw a complete game, striking out eight, giving up four hits and four walks.

"I'm not a pitcher," said Lieser, who played infield at St. Cloud State University, "but I'd say any pitcher that knows they have a four-run lead, they get pretty excited. You can focus, relax and just work on throwing strikes."

Schneider added, "If we get on top, we have complete faith in our pitchers. They're just dogs. They'll get it done."

Against a South sub-section team like Windom, the Wildcats' goal remains the same: Stun the section.

"We thought we'd be a top three seed, at least," Schneider said. "So when we found out we got that five seed, we knew we had to handle business and get it done. And here we are."

Meanwhile, the Lakers are prepared to fight their way back from the bottom.

"Our message is we live through the windshield, not the rear-view mirror," Alexander said. "Tomorrow is our next big challenge against a great Paynesville team. It should be another great baseball game and it's now or never."

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa got its second shutout of the day with a victory over Upsala/Swanville Area at Morris.

The Jaguars are the top seed in the South sub-section. The Patriots are the two seed.

Seven players had hits for BBE. Owen Paulson hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Ethan Mueller was 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. He was also the winning pitcher, striking out six over seven innings.

BBE faces Parkers Prairie for a spot in the 6A championship game at 5 p.m. Monday in Browerville. The Panthers are the top seed in the North. They reached the semis with a 6-0 win against No. 2 Long Prairie-Grey Eagle.

Luke Illies struck out nine and limited fifth-seeded Hancock to one hit as top-seeded Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa prevailed in a five-inning shutout at Morris.

Ryan Jensen was a team-best 3-for-3 for the Jaguars. He finished with two RBIs and a run. Kaden DeRoo and Ethan Mueller both were 2-for-3. DeRoo had two RBIs and a run. Mueller drove in three runs.