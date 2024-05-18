Baseball roundup: NLS earns a doubleheader sweep

May 17—GLENCOE — The New London-Spicer baseball team swept a pair of Wright County Conference West Division games from Glencoe-Silver Lake on Friday.

The Wildcats beat the Panthers 5-0 and 13-1 in five innings.

The victories improve NLS' record to 10-4 in the conference and 12-5 overall. GSL fell to 6-8 in conference play and 9-10 overall.

In Game 2, Brayden Skindelien went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI in New London-Spicer's five-inning win.

NLS scored nine runs in the first inning.

Christopher Schneider went 2-for-3 with two runs, three RBIs, a triple and two stolen bases and Grant Paffrath was 2-for-2 with two runs, an RBI and a walk.

In Game 1, Grant Paffrath tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out four and walking three.

Skindelien went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base and Blake Schultz was 1-for-2 with a run, an RBI and a sacrifice.

NLS plays host to Montevideo at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.

A five-run fifth inning proved to be the difference for Minnewaska in its non-conference victory at Marthaler Park in Glenwood.

Dylan Alexander went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for the Lakers. Alex Panitzke was 1-for-3 with a triple, a run and three RBis and Austin Weber was 1-for-3 with a double and a run for Minnewaska.

Brayden VanderBeek was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Brandon Carlson went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and an RBI for the Bulldogs.

Minnewaska plays a West Central Conference doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday against Morris/Chokio-Alberta at Morris' Chizek Field.

Paynesville next plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Montevideo.

Nine players scored hits for Morris/Chokio-Alberta in a non-conference win over Lac qui Parle Valley at Chizek Field in Morris.

Kaleb Breuer finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs for the Tigers.

Davis Patzer was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Eagles. Dyllon Geiser had a hit and scored a run.

LQPV travels to Minneota at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Lane Osterfeld slugged a three-run home run in the fifth inning to lift MACCRAY past Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at Lilleberg Field in Raymond.

Xavier Noble went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI for the Wolverines. Osterfeld was 2-for-3 for the evening.

Wyatt Wenson went six innings to earn the win. He struck out six, walked two and allowed seven hits and one earned run.

Blake Christianson was 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run and Garrett Elton went 2-for-3 for the Knights.

MACCRAY is scheduled to play two games Saturday in Montevideo. The Wolverines play Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at about 1 p.m., then face Montevideo at about 3 p.m.

Braden Nelson, Eric Jimenez, Drew Monson and Jacob Peterson all had two hits to help Yellow Medicine East beat Redwood Valley at Richter Field in Granite Falls.

Monsoon went the first four innings to get the win. Connor Fagen tossed a scoreless seventh for the save.

Andrew Peterson, Brandon Lang and Jacob Hildebrandt had hits for Redwood Valley (10-8).

YME (6-9) is scheduled to play at 4:30 p.m. Monday against Russell-Tyler-Ruthton in Tyler.

Luke Dingmann went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases to lead Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa past Maple Lake at Elrosa.

Luke Illies homered and drove in three runs for the Jaguars. Brett DeRoo went 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI for BBE.

Ethan Mueller got the complete-game victory, striking out eight with no walks. He allowed six hits and one earned run.

BBE is scheduled to play Long Prairie-Grey Eagle at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Elrosa.