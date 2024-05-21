Baseball roundup: Morris/CA out-duels NLS Wildcats, 2-1

May 20—MORRIS — The Morris/Chokio-Alberta baseball team won a pitchers' duel with New London-Spicer on Monday at Chizek Field.

The Tigers beat the Wildcats 2-1.

Drew Huebner struck out eight, walked four and allowed three hits and one earned run for the complete-game victory.

NLS' Kaden Toutges also went the distance. In six innings, he struck out one, did not walk a batter, and scattered six hits. He allowed two runs, one earned.

Jackson Hallman went 2-for-2 with two runs and Jace Kleindl was 2-for-2 with an RBI for Morris/CA.

Brayden Skindelien, Christopher Schneider and Blake Schultz each had hits for the Wildcats.

NLS is scheduled to open the Section 3AA playoffs on Saturday.

Gannon Reidinger out-dueled Bryce VanderBeek to push Montevideo past Paynesville in a matchup between Section 3AA-North teams at Montevideo.

The game wrapped up in 58 minutes, according to Thunder Hawks head coach Tim Epema.

Reidinger got the complete-game victory. He struck out three, giving up an unearned run on three hits and one walk. For his part, VanderBeek struck out four with three unearned runs, four hits and no walks over six innings.

Griffin Epema went 1-for-3 with two runs for the Thunder Hawks. Cooper Dack, Brody Dack and Landon Olson also had hits, with Cooper Dack driving in a run. Olson had a double and scored a run.

Josiah Utsch went 1-for-2 with a run for the Bulldogs. VanderBeek and Brayden Pung also collected hits.

Montevideo heads to Spicer to play New London-Spicer at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Paynesville awaits the start of the 3AA-North playoffs on Tuesday, May 28. Section seeding takes place Wednesday night.

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop scored five runs in the first inning and five more in the third to beat BOLD at Winthrop.

Owen Swenson led the way for GFW, going 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and two RBIs.

Max Benson was 2-for-4 with two doubles, three runs, an RBI and a stolen base and Emmitt Flann went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks, a run and an RBI for BOLD.

BOLD is scheduled to begin the playoffs on Thursday. Seeds have yet to be announced.

Led by Max Geislinger, six Eden Valley-Watkins players had multiple hits in a victory over Litchfield at Eden Valley.

Max Geislinger finished 4-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Landon Neiman finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs. Nolan Geislinger, Lane Harff, Riley Geislinger and Jack Maile all had two hits for the Eagles.

The Dragons' top batter Alex Medina. Batting leadoff, Medina went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, a run and a pair of stolen bases.

Litchfield starts the Section 5AA tournament on Thursday.

Gabe Elton went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and an RBI to help lead Russell-Tyler-Ruthton past Yellow Medicine East at Tyler.

Connor Fagen went 2-for-4 with a double and a run and Drew Almich was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for YME.

YME is scheduled to play Central Minnesota Christian at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Prinsburg.

Isaiah Tandoh scored three times and stole four bases for Ortonville in a Camden Conference win against Central Minnesota Christian at Ortonville.

On the mound, the Trojans' Connor Danielson struck out 10 over 4-2/3 innings.

Wesley Fussy finished 1-for-3 with a double for the Bluejays. He also threw all six innings, striking out six.

CMCS is slated to play Yellow Medicine East for the regular-season finale at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Prinsburg.

Adam Dalager went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and one run in helping Minneota get past the Blackjacks at Dawson.

Ryan Dalager, Brody Larson and Ryan Meagher each had two hits for the Vikings.

Minneota held Dawson-Boyd to four hits. Nathan Hansen, Beau Johnson, Collin Olson and Grayson Olson each recorded one hit for the Blackjacks.

Dawson-Boyd is scheduled to play Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Sunburg.

Minneota pitcher Brody Larson struck out 13 Lac qui Parle Valley batters in the Vikings' victory.

The game was played in Dawson.

Kaden Mortenson finished 2-for-3 for the Eagles. T.J. Mitchell and Brock Bjornjeld also had hits in the loss.

LQPV kicks off the Section 3A-North tournament on Saturday.

Jase Dirksen tossed a five-inning two hitter, striking out six and walking one, in MACCRAY's victory over Canby at Lilleberg Field in Raymond.

Seven players had at least one hit for MACCRAY: Xavier Noble, Ethan Strommer, Grayson Ahrenholz, Caiden Harms and Dirksen. Dirksen went 3-for-3 with a double and a run.

Jace Sigler and Willm Abrahamson had hits for the Lancers.

MACCRAY is scheduled to play Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Raymond.

Ashton Squires batted 2-for-3 for the Panthers as Tracy-Milroy-Balaton snuck past Renville County West at Milroy.

Griffin Howard and Austin Rice each recorded one hit in the conference matchup.

RCW begins play in the Section 3A-North playoffs on Saturday.