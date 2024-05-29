Baseball roundup: Montevideo prevails in 6 innings over KMS

May 28—MONTEVIDEO — The veteran presences of Cooper Dack and Gannon Reidinger fueled the Montevideo baseball team to a win over Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg in the opening round of section play on Tuesday.

Dack and Reidinger helped third-seeded Montevideo cruise to a 10-0 victory against the No. 6 Fighting Saints in the Section 3AA-North matchup.

KMS finishes the season with an 11-9 record. Montevideo (17-4) faces Paynesville in the sub-section semifinals at 5 p.m. Thursday at Paynesville. The Bulldogs, who earned a first round bye, are the second seed and have a 16-4 record.

"I was nervous all day because we were facing a quality opponent like Jared Cortez. ... He can hold you down," Montevideo head coach Tim Epema said of Cortez, who is committed to Southwest Minnesota State University. "It's that time of year where you have to take care of games one game at a time."

Dack launched the first pitch he saw for an RBI triple as the Thunder Hawks took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. He also had an RBI single to give Montevideo its 10-0 lead to end the game in the sixth inning. The senior finished 3-for-3 with a triple and a double, adding two RBIs, a pair of runs and one steal.

Reidinger hit an RBI single in the first inning, brought home a run off a sacrifice groundout in the second frame and hit an RBI double in the fourth inning. The junior batted 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a walk.

Reidinger also threw a complete game to earn the win/ He tossed a six-hitter with eight strikeouts and one walk in six innings.

Dan Gunlogson also recorded a multi-hit performance for Montevideo. The senior went 2-for-4 with a double and one run.

Cortez and Clayton Olson both went 2-for-3 for the Fighting Saints. Logan Johnson and Logan Duke each had one hit.

Grant Paffrath tossed a one-hitter to lead New London-Spicer past Morris/Chokio-Alberta at Chizek Field in Morris.

The senior right-hander struck out five and walked one, surrendering a hit to the Tigers' Jackson Hallman.

Carson McCain led the Wildcats offensively, going 3-for-4 with a run, a stolen base and two RBIs.

Fifth-seeded NLS (15-6) faces No. 1 Minnewaska (16-2) at 5 p.m. Thursday at Marthaler Park in Glenwood.

Dawson-Boyd moved into the championship semifinals with the victory over Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at the Irish Yard in Milroy.

The Blackjacks face Lac qui Parle Valley at noon Saturday at the Irish Yard.

Dawson-Boyd (16-3) used a four-run bottom of the first inning to take control. Beau Johnson, Nathan Hansen and Kameron Sather had hits for the Blackjacks.

Tygan Long went six solid innings for the win, striking out six with no walks. He allowed three hits and three runs, two earned.

Lac qui Parle Valley rolled into the Section 3A championship semifinals with a victory against Murray County Central at the Irish Yard in Milroy.

The Eagles are the No. 2 seed from the North while the Rebels are the No. 1 seed from the South.

LQPV faces Dawson-Boyd for a spot in the championship game at noon Saturday back at Irish Yard.

Yellow Medicine East rattled off 18 hits to keep its season alive with a win in the Section 3A elimination bracket over MACCRAY at Montevideo.

The Sting take on Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at 5 p.m. Thursday at Yankee Field in Milroy.

Drew Almich, Eric Jimenez and Gage Wilke were each 3-for-4 for the Sting. Jimenez had a double, two RBIs and a run. Wilke finished with a double and two runs scored.

Xavier Noble finished 3-for-4 with two runs for the Wolverines.

YME plays Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Irish Yard in Milroy.

Seventh-seeded Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City was sent to the losers' bracket by No. 3 Legacy Christian Academy at Andover.

The Lions got the walkoff win after Nathanael Niska drew a bases-loaded walk that scored Andrew Mulvihill.

Solomon Kardell threw a complete-game victory for Legacy Christian. He allowed one run on seven hits and three walks with seven strikeouts.

Jaxon Drange was the Falcons' top batter, going 2-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases. Brody Straumann was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

ACGC plays New Life Academy in an elimination bracket game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Woodbury.

Down 4-1 through six innings, Hancock put up six runs in the top of the seventh to knock off Benson in the opening round of the Section 5A-South tournament at Benson.

The Owls are the fifth seed in the bracket while the Braves are the fourth seed. Hancock faces top-seeded Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Morris.

Hancock pitcher Hudson Ver Steeg struck out 14 over five innings to claim the victory. Brady Luthi picked up the save.

Garrett Lenz and Noah Goossen were both 2-for-4 for the Braves. Goossen drove in two runs and had a stolen base. Lenz scored a run in the loss.