Baseball roundup: Minnewaska cruises past West Central Area

May 8—GLENWOOD — The Minnewaska baseball team made quick work of West Central Area in a doubleheader Wednesday.

The Lakers beat West Central Area 19-0 in five innings and 14-0 in six innings of their West Central Conference games.

In Game 1, Jack Majerus and Noah Jensen led Minnewaska's 13-hit attack. Majerus went 3-for-4 with a run, a walk, a stolen base and three RBIs. Jensen also was 3-for-4. He doubled, scored three runs and drove in three.

Dane Anderson had West Central Area's lone hit.

In Game 2, five players had two hits: Majerus, Dylan Alexander, Jensen, Alex Panitzke and Austin Weber. Jensen also socked a home run and drove in three runs.

Majerus got a six-inning complete-game shutout, striking out seven with no walks and allowing two hits.

Minnewaska next plays a West Central doubleheader at Benson at 4 p.m. Tuesday.