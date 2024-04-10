Baseball roundup: MACCRAY goes 2-for-2

Apr. 9—RAYMOND — The MACCRAY baseball team picked up its second straight Camden Conference win in two days.

After beating Minneota 4-3 on Monday, the Wolverines hosted Yellow Medicine East Tuesday at Lilleberg Field.

Capitalizing on four Sting errors, MACCRAY secured the 7-2 home victory.

The two teams have represented the Camden Conference in the Class A state baseball tournament the last two seasons. YME went to state in 2023 while MACCRAY qualified in '22.

The Wolverines built a 3-0 lead through two innings. Two runs came in the first after a Grayson Ahrenholz single. Xavier Noble drove in another run in the second with a sacrifice fly.

After YME responded with a pair of runs in the fourth, MACCRAY (2-1) pulled away with a three-run bottom of the fifth. Ethan Strommer drew a bases-loaded walk. Wyatt Swenson hit a sacrifice fly, and Noble had an RBI single in the frame.

Noble finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Strommer was 1-for-1 with two walks, a pair of runs and an RBI.

Jase Dirksen got the win in relief after tossing 2-1/3 scoreless innings.

Owen Cherveny, Drew Monson and Gage Wilke all had a hit for YME (0-2). Drew Almich was hit with the loss after striking out five over the first three innings.

MACCRAY plays Central Minnesota Christian at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Prinsburg. YME plays Red Rock Central at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Lamberton.

Max Kiffmeyer reached home on an error to give St. Cloud the 12-inning victory in Willmar's season opener at St. Cloud.

Both teams reached double digits in hits. St. Cloud's Kayden Mork led all batters with three hits, going 3-for-7 with a stolen base. Jaxon Kenning was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two walks and Parker Schulz was 2-for-5 with a double and two walks for the Crush.

For Willmar, Cullen Gregory, Mason Thole and Jaxin Schirmers each had two hits. Gregory was 2-for-6 with an RBI. Thole was 2-for-5 with a walk. Schirmers was 2-for-3.

Mork and Schulz were effective on the mound before Drew Lieser shut the door. Mork went 5-1/3 innings with 11 strikeouts and three walks, allowing three hits and two runs and Schulz went 6-1/3 innings with seven strikeouts and two walks, allowing seven hits and two runs.

Willmar travels to Fergus Falls at 5 p.m. Thursday.

A five-run third inning erased a 3-0 deficit and helped propel Dawson-Boyd past Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at Ruthton.

Blake Thompson was 3-for-3 with a run, a walk and a stolen base for the Blackjacks. Kam Sather was 2-for-4 with two runs, an RBI and three stolen bases for Dawson-Boyd.

Blake Christianson went 2-for-3 with a triple, a double, a walk, a stolen base, a run and an RBI for the Knights. Isaac Dagel was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for RTR.

Dawson-Boyd plays Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Graceville.

Renville County West scored three runs in the top of the first inning and its pitchers did the rest to lift the Jaguars to victory over Border West at Graceville.

RCW, which improved to 2-0, has matched its win total from a season ago. The Jaguars were 2-15 overall in 2023.

"I'm proud of their efforts," RCW head coach Steve Agre said. "It's a great start."

Brenden Peterson earned the win for the Jaguars. He went four innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out two batters and walking a pair.

RCW goes to Benson for a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. Friday.

Hancock scored three times in the top of the seventh to beat Central Minnesota Christian at Prinsburg.

CMCS scored once in the bottom of the seventh.

Hudson Ver Steeg led the Owls, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run, a walk and three RBIs.

Peyton Meyer was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Bluejays.

CMCS plays host to Lac qui Parle Valley at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Prinsburg.

Ben Heuer went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs with his bat to propel Norwood Young America to a win over Litchfield at Norwood.

Lucas Conser earned the win for NYA. He went two innings, allowing no hits and no earned runs and striking out two batters.

Ben Olson was 2-for-4 for the Dragons. Anthony Estrada was 1-for-3 and Hunter Schultz was 1-for-4.

The Dragons play host to Rockford at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.