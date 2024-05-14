Baseball roundup: MACCRAY begins well against CMCS

May 13—PRINSBURG — MACCRAY's strong start put the Wolverines over the .500 mark.

Taking on Central Minnesota Christian in a Camden Conference baseball game on Monday, the Wolverines put up four runs in the top of the first inning.

That gave MACCRAY plenty of cushion in a 7-1 victory.

The win puts MACCRAY at 6-5 overall. CMCS is 2-10 following a pair of losses on Monday. After playing the Wolverines, the Bluejays traveled to Sacred Heart and lost to Renville County West, 13-4.

Xavier Noble kicked off the game with a leadoff double and eventually scored on a Wyatt Swenson single to right field. Ethan Strommer and Swenson scored on an error. Jase Dirksen tacked on the final run of the frame on an Angel Mendoza single.

Three of the Wolverines' six hits came in the first inning.

Dirksen went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs and an RBI in the victory. Swenson scored twice, drove in a run and had three stolen bases in a 1-for-2 effort.

Grayson Ahrenholz tossed six innings for the Wolverines, striking out nine in the victory.

Isaiah Swart had two of CMCS' four hits. He was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Jake Ver Steeg and Preston Dehmlow also had hits for the Bluejays, with Dehmlow belting a double.

MACCRAY plays Dawson-Boyd at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Lilleberg Field in Raymond.

CMCS next plays at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Lakeview in Cottonwood.

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg's Jared Cortez and Evan Zimmer combined to throw a five-inning no-hitter in the Fighting Saints' win over Ortonville at Sunburg.

Cortez tossed the first four innings, striking out six and walking one. Zimmer had three strikeouts in his inning of relief.

Cortez was also 2-for-3 with a triple, a double, an RBI and a run scored. Zimmer was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a run.

KMS plays Renville County West at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Willy Reigstad Field in Sunburg.

Dawson-Boyd pieced together 14 hits in its home win over Lakeview at Dawson.

Tygan Long led the Blackjacks' offense, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, five RBIs and two runs. Eli Olson, Blake Thompson and Kameron Sather each finished with two hits.

Sather also got the win on the mound, striking out four over five innings.

Dawson-Boyd plays MACCRAY at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Raymond.

Eight players got hits for Renville County West as the Jaguars cruised to a win over Central Minnesota Christian at Sacred Heart.

Austin Rice was 3-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and a run for RCW. Trevor Peterson finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run. Braylon Hinderks added two hits, both doubles, and a pair of runs in the victory.

Kadin Dehmlow and Peyton Meyer were both 2-for-3 for the Bluejays.

RCW is host to Ortonville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Sacred Heart.

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop tallied 15 hits in a win over Renville County West at Sacred Heart.

Dylan Bernstein was the Thunderbirds' top hitter. He was 3-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI.

Griffin Howard went 1-for-3 with a triple, a run and a stolen base for the Jaguars. Brendan Peterson, Casen Arterburn, Austin Rice and Jacob Savig also had hits for RCW.

Bryce VanderBeek and Esau Nelson combined on a no-hitter in Paynesville's victory over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Kingery Field in Atwater.

VanderBeek went 6- 2/3 innings, striking out 12 and walking five. Nelson got the last out on a strikeout.

Bryce VanderBeek went 2-for-4 with a run and three RBIs. Bryce VanderBeek was 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI and Abe Brunner went 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI for the Bulldogs.

Paynesville is host to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Paynesville. ACGC plays Eden Valley-Watkins at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Watkins.